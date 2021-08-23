Cancel
REPORT: Raiders Called Bears About Khalil Mack Trade

By Stephen Johnson
chicitysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRarely do you see a team trade for a big star that they themselves traded away previously, but it appears the Las Vegas Raiders were an exception to that rule. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, head coach Jon Gruden placed a call to the Chicago Bears inquiring about the team’s top pass rusher Khalil Mack. Yes, the same Khalil Mack the Bears acquired from the Raiders for two first round picks back in 2018.

