Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

nwaonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19): In-person meetings are the best way to go if you can swing it. What happens face to face will be completely different from anything that could transpire otherwise. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The truth about any moment or state is that it is impermanent. Any sense...

www.nwaonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Exercise#Basketball#Taurus#Virgo#Libra#Scorpio#Capricorn#Pisces#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba#Virgo#Brya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
Related
LifestyleAOL Corp

What the 2021 Blue Moon Means for Your Zodiac Sign

When it comes to astrology, it’s not just the sun that shapes your world. The moon is also incredibly influential, which is why you’ll want to pay particular attention to August 2021’s blue moon. But first, a primer on this lunar phenomenon. There are two types of blue moons: the second full moon in one month, or the third of fourth full moons in a season. Basically, it’s an extra cycle of the full moon that doesn’t usually happen (and no, it’s not actually blue). On August 22, 2021, we will see a seasonal blue moon.
Lifestylepurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 29 to September 4

This week, we welcome September and some of the clearest astrological skies we’ll experience in 2021. It’s prime time to take the lessons from a chaotic summer and get ourselves back on track. On the 30th, Mercury enters Libra, where the communication planet values romance and balance. Poetry rules everything under this influence. Is it a surprise that the stars of the greatest love story ever told—Titanic, obviously—Kate Winslet and Leonard DiCaprio, both have this placement in their natal chart?
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Aug. 26

Today’s Birthday (08/26/21). Strengthen physical skills this year. Consistent efforts energize and build skills, talents and abilities. A summer business boom leads to a shift with autumn investigations. Domestic delights draw you home this winter, before your research takes flight next spring. Nurture your health and vitality. To get the...
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 5 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs With A Psychic Ability

Some zodiac signs were gifted with an ability to see beyond the exterior of those around them and directly into the core of their souls. They have such an intuitive nature that it provides them with a psychic ability to read others really well. They're able to pick up on even subtle changes of demeanor and body language. Find out if you're on of them.
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 6 Zodiac Signs With The Worst Commitment Issues

If your sign is one of the ones below, we apologize in advance and if you're trying to date one of the signs below, we not only also apologize in advance but we wish you luck. The thing is, the first step to building a loving foundation is awareness. Understanding one another allows us to respect each other, to react accordingly, and to give in to the right needs. Just remember no one is born with commitment issues nor is cursed with them forever.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Lies About The Most

You lie about whether or not you’re fine. You pretend everything is okay even when you’re dying inside. You lie about why you can’t make it to parties and work functions. You make up excuses so you can stay home alone. Gemini. You lie about your past. You don’t want...
LifestyleThought Catalog

How Each Zodiac Sign Protects Their Heart

You act like you don’t care about anyone other than yourself. You think pretending to be heartless will help protect your heart. You never say those three little words first. You wait for confirmation the other person shares your feelings. Gemini. You’re super careful about who you let into your...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 26, 2021: Leo, keep your receipts; Capricorn, pay your dues now

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Amanda Schull was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on this day in 1978. This birthday star portrayed Katrina Bennett on “Suits” and Dr. Cassandra Railly on the sci-fi series “12 Monkeys.” She has also appeared on episodes of “MacGyver,” “Suburgatory” and “Pretty Little Liars,” and she starred in the TV movie “Project Christmas Wish.” On the big screen, Schull’s film work includes roles in “Devil’s Gate,” “I Am Wrath” and “J. Edgar.”
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

The Toxic Way Each Zodiac Handles Jealousy In Relationships

Couples should handle jealousy in a respectful, mature way. However, sometimes that doesn’t happen. If your zodiac is going to handle jealousy wrong, this is what they’ll do based on their zodiac sign:. Aries. They will make you choose between them and the other person. Taurus. They will snoop through...
LifestylePosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Monday, August 23, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces. Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re going to bust your buns getting organized in the next few weeks. This will even encompass issues in your personal life including your health. Yes, you want it all! “Every day, in every way, I’m getting better and better.”
LifestyleMetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 25-31)

ARIES: March 21 – April 19: Aries mythologist Joseph Campbell advised us to love our fate. He said we should tell ourselves, "Whatever my fate is, this is what I need." Even if an event seems inconvenient or disruptive, we treat it as an opportunity, as an interesting challenge. "If you bring love to that moment, not discouragement," Campbell said, "you will find the strength." Campbell concludes that any detour or disarray you can learn from "is an improvement in your character, your stature, and your life. What a privilege!" Few signs of the zodiac are inclined to enthusiastically adopt such an approach, but you Aries folks are most likely to do so. Now is an especially favorable time to use it.
Lifestyleeujacksonville.com

Virgo Season Horoscopes

For Virgo Season, this month comes bearing fruits of focus, routine, and service. Work on your health and clean out your refrigerator. Happy harvest everyone. VIRGO An elusive character came and went with the summer sun. The departure’s part of a lesson you need to learn, something healthy, habitual and close to home. Surround yourself with as many flowers as you can afford.
LifestylePosted by
Reader's Digest

This Is Your Power Color, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We all have something that gives us the extra confidence to go out and take on the world. It’s often a special power outfit or a lucky charm we think gives us a little boost when we have an important job interview to ace or a first date to impress. Astrology can help take that idea a step further: Each zodiac sign has a power color that can help bring out its very best.
Relationshipspurewow.com

The 2 Zodiac Signs Who Are Heartbreakers (& One Who Loves Being in Love)

Relationships are hard work. And while some couples will go to great lengths to make it last forever—going to counseling, planning lavish dates and trying to meet their partner’s every need—others are more than happy to cut ties and move on with their lives. This might have something to do with their sun sign, so find out the two zodiac signs who are heartbreakers and one who loves being in love.
LifestyleRedbook

What You Need to Be Happy, by Zodiac Sign

Happiness isn’t one size fits all. It looks different for everyone—and yes, it’s different for each zodiac sign. Your Sun sign’s personality traits mean you thrive under unique conditions—for example, certain signs are happiest when they’re surrounded by loved ones, while others thrive when they’re alone. Once you find what makes your Sun sign soar, you’ll be ready to take on the world. Think of it as your cosmic sweet spot. (BTW, if your Sun sign’s advice doesn’t resonate with you, check your Moon sign too.)
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
LifestyleHelloGiggles

Your Weekly Horoscope, August 22nd to 28th: A Tsunami of Emotions Will Shift Your Thinking

Get ready to feel major emotions during this week's horoscope! The blue full moon in Aquarius falls hours before the Sun enters Virgo on August 22nd. This is a day of change, shifts, and introspection. Venus, which is in Libra, connects with the Nodes of Destiny on August 22nd and Saturn, which is retrograde in Aquarius, on August 23rd, creating structure in relationships.
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reality Check Each Zodiac Sign Needs Right Now

The universe doesn’t revolve around you. Putting yourself first is fine, but you should care about more than yourself. You shouldn’t always choose the selfish decision. It’s good to be a kid at heart — but you need to take responsibility, too. You’re not actually a child anymore. You need to take care of yourself. You can’t rely on someone else to do it for you.
Astronomycreators.com

Aries Moon Fuel

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As you take an aspect of your life and push it a little further and then a little more, you'll find out that the boundaries aren't nearly where you thought they were. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Many carrots are not orange. Many radishes are not red....

Comments / 0

Community Policy