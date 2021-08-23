National issues grow in importance in campaign for Virginia governor
The fall campaign for Virginia governor traditionally gets into full swing on Labor Day, and that is just two weeks away. Virginia Tech Political Science Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says it is becoming increasingly clear that national issues are likely to play an important role, and with national issues likely to carry greater weight than normal in this election, there will be even more national attention to it than usual. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:wfirnews.com
Comments / 0