National issues grow in importance in campaign for Virginia governor

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming has changed his political party affiliation from Democrat to Independent on Tuesday. I am announcing today my decision to change my political affiliation from Democrat to Independent. This is a decision that I have not made lightly. There has been much consideration, discussion with family and friends and prayer regarding my decision. My decision is guided by my core principles and conscience. I can no longer be a part of a political party that is being overtaken by far left-wing extremists that are controlling important policies affecting law enforcement departments and officers across this country.