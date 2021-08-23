Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

National issues grow in importance in campaign for Virginia governor

By Evan Jones
wfirnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fall campaign for Virginia governor traditionally gets into full swing on Labor Day, and that is just two weeks away. Virginia Tech Political Science Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says it is becoming increasingly clear that national issues are likely to play an important role, and with national issues likely to carry greater weight than normal in this election, there will be even more national attention to it than usual. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

wfirnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Governor#Wfir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Related
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Former California Democratic majority leader endorses Larry Elder in campaign against Gov. Newsom

The former Democratic majority leader for the California state Senate, Gloria Romero, endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in a campaign video. "Our public schools need big change. I’m Gloria Romero; I was the majority leader of Democrats in the state senate. I believe in charter schools and and school choice. So does Larry Elder — but not Gavin Newsom. He shut our public schools while he sent his kids to private schools," Romero says in a video released by the Elder campaign.
Virginia StatePosted by
@JohnLocke

Virginia Democrat Buries His ‘Equity’ Agenda

Collin Anderson of the Washington Free Beacon writes about an interesting shift from Virginia’s Democratic candidate for governor. Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe quietly removed race-focused language from his campaign website’s education page as voters pushed back on “equity initiatives” in public schools. McAuliffe has made “equity” a chief...
Public HealthPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Virginia's largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia University Health System, the state’s largest private employer, announced Monday that it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as covid-19 cases continue to grow exponentially statewide. The mandate applies to workers at all of the WVU Health...
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

New marijuana penalty unlikely, Virginia lawmakers say

Virginians caught possessing more than an ounce of marijuana, the state’s legal limit, but less than a pound of the drug, stand to face a light, $25 civil penalty. The potential repercussions jump drastically after the one pound benchmark to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A government...
Virginia Statewina.com

New COVID cases in Virginia go over 3000 Tuesday morning

RICHMOND (WINA) – Virginia has now reached over 3000 new daily COVID cases with the VDH dashboard showing 3027 new cases this morning. As the delta variant continues to infect mostly unvaccinated, the testing positive percentage for the state is now 9.7%. The Blue Ridge Health District continues to do...
Virginia Statewymt.com

Southwest Virginia sheriff leaves Democratic party

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming has changed his political party affiliation from Democrat to Independent on Tuesday. I am announcing today my decision to change my political affiliation from Democrat to Independent. This is a decision that I have not made lightly. There has been much consideration, discussion with family and friends and prayer regarding my decision. My decision is guided by my core principles and conscience. I can no longer be a part of a political party that is being overtaken by far left-wing extremists that are controlling important policies affecting law enforcement departments and officers across this country.
Virginia Statewakg.com

New poll says Virginia governor’s race is too close to call

RICHMOND, Va. (The Hill) – Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) is leading Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin with less than three months to go until the 2021 general election, according to a new poll shared with The Hill Friday. The results from the Aug. 8-9 survey, conducted by research...
Charleston, WVwymt.com

West Virginia leads nation in population drop

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP & WSAZ) - West Virginia’s population fell 3.2% over the past decade. Census figures released Thursday show West Virginia lost a higher percentage of its residents than any other U.S. state. “Our population fell by almost 60,000 people,” said Gov. Jim Justice. It’s one of seven states...
Roanoke, VAwfirnews.com

Pam Northam says she, governor still face effects of COVID-19

Virginia First Lady Pam Northam says she and her husband both face continuing impacts from COVID-19. She and Governor Ralph Northam were both diagnosed with COVID-19 last September — before vaccines were generally available. The governor said initially, he had no symptoms, but that changed within a week, and Pam Northam tells us they both still face residual effects:

Comments / 0

Community Policy