Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watson voted as top-20 player in the NFL

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcvxd_0baCawmi00

The NFL Network continued to unveil the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021 on Sunday, revealing players 40-11 on the list.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson checks in at No. 18 in the NFL Top 100, which is voted on by the players.

In four NFL seasons from 2017-20, the former Clemson quarterback has passed for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions, while rushing for 1,677 yards and 17 more scores on the ground.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 with 4,823. He is the only player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons with 25-or-more passing touchdowns and five-or-more rushing touchdowns.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0baCawmi00

Comments / 2

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Nfl Top 100#Texans#American Football#Pro Bowler#Nfl Network#Nflnetwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLMySanAntonio

Watch Deshaun Watson ask Texans media a really good question

Whenever Deshaun Watson is at Texans practice, there's a routine for the media. Reporters at Texans training camp take video or photos of the disgruntled Texans quarterback walking onto the field, and then they all hurriedly tweet: "Deshaun Watson is at practice." Then, later in practice, when Watson goes inside while his teammates take part in team drills, the reporters all eagerly tweet that he is leaving practice. Watson returns without pads to watch the rest of practice, which also gets tweeted about.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

What a Watson Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys

What a Deshaun Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys have their Pro Bowl-caliber QB at training camp in Oxnard, and are "protecting him from himself,'' so sore-shouldered Dak Prescott is staying in California while the team travels to Canton for the Thursday night Hall of Fame Game preseason-opener against Pittsburgh.
NFLHouston Chronicle

NFL interviews more plaintiffs in Deshaun Watson case

The NFL is gaining more information about the 22 sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ten of the 22 plaintiffs represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee have done interviews with the league, Buzbee confirmed with The Houston Chronicle, and another plaintiff has a future interview scheduled.
NFLHouston Press

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Cracks NFL Top 100 Players at No. 75

There was a time, not all that long ago, when Houston Texan fans would look forward to the annual release of the NFL Network's "NFL Top 100 Players" rankings, largely because you could expect at least five Texans, if not more, in said rankings. As recently as just three years ago, there was plenty of respect around the league for the Texans' top end talent. DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, and of course, Deshaun Watson, would all routinely find themselves on the list, which is voted on by players around the league.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Texans reporter believes Deshaun Watson will be a healthy scratch if he’s not suspended

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports raised eyebrows last week when he suggested Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could avoid the commissioner’s exempt list all season despite 22 accusers coming forward with allegations of sexual assault. Already the subject of civil litigation, Watson is also being investigated by Houston and Harris County Police, though, to this point, no charges have been filed. Watson, who expressed his desire to be traded before his misconduct allegations went public, has been present throughout training camp, but has practiced sparingly, leading team reporter Aaron Reiss of The Athletic to believe he’ll be a healthy scratch when the Texans open their season September 12th against Jacksonville.
NFLchatsports.com

Deshaun Watson awkwardly lands in NFL top 100 list

Deshaun Watson was voted by his peers into the top 20 of the NFL’s Top 100 players list. After a season and offseason to forget, Deshaun Watson’s peers have chosen him as the league’s 18th-best player. Yes, for once this is not negative news about the Texans best-ever quarterback. But it may just be awkward. Deshaun Watson’s production from that terrible 4-12 season brought him some eye-popping numbers.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Teams Inquiring About Saints Quarterback Trade

Leading up to the start of the 2021 season, the quarterback narrative around the New Orleans Saints organization has been focused squarely on the battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. But now, some of that attention is shifting towards rookie reserve Ian Book. During the broadcast of the Saints’...
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Why Vic Fangio screwed up the QB decision, big time

Head coach Vic Fangio has announced that Theodore Edmond Bridgewater, Jr. is the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos. That’s the wrong decision. I love Vic Fangio. In fact, I think he’s the best defensive mind the NFL has seen over the last generation. Teams have begun to ‘copy’ his...

Comments / 2

Community Policy