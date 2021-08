A lack of depth in the offensive and defensive trenches was an area of concern Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson addressed during his press conference on Aug. 5. Anderson and his coaching staff were able to immediately cope with that potential issue by bringing in a pair of highly touted recruits. Rumors that twin brothers Elia and Enoka Migao were headed to Logan to play for the Aggies began to surface Monday, and the Herald Journal was able to confirm this is a reality.