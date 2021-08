Amazon’s IMDb TV, continuing its push into third-party distribution, has set a deal with Comcast to be integrated into the company’s Xfinity broadband and pay-TV platforms. It is the first agreement for IMDb TV and a pay-TV operator. Comcast has led its peer group in weaving streaming services into its Xfinity Flex and X1 platforms, pursuing a strategy of reducing friction for viewers as they toggle between pay-TV and streaming. In recent years, it has made Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, YouTube and other streaming outlets available to its subscribers through the Xfinity interface. IMDb TV, which launched as Freedive in early 2019,...