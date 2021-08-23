What Grayson Allen Needs To Do To Thrive With The Bucks

LaVar Ball is a misunderstood man. Despite his crazy antics and ignorant comments, no one can say he does not love his family. From day one he has endorsed his sons getting into the NBA. Two of them have managed to make that dream a reality. LaVar’s oldest son, Lonzo Ball, made it to the NBA in 2017 and his youngest son, LaMelo Ball, recently made it in 2020. Even the middle child, LiAngelo Ball, is on the cusp of being signed by an NBA franchise, after a solid showing in the summer league. LaVar has put all his boys in the position to be great and his family dream is close to being completed.