Charlotte, NC

Lake Norman drowning victim identified, investigation underway

 3 days ago

A South Carolina woman drowned while swimming in Lake Norman Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Mount Mourne fire crews were called to search for a missing swimmer around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. First responders were able to find the victim, 37-year-old Whitney Brooke Wilkins of Greenville, South Carolina, around 3:45 p.m. Wilkins was pronounced dead by Iredell County EMS.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission are both leading the investigation.

Davidson College released the following statement in regards to the incident:

To the Davidson Community,

We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family involved in the tragic incident at the Lake Campus today, which was the reason you received notice of the Lake Campus closing.

At a few minutes after 3 p.m. today, rescue personnel were called to the Lake Campus in response to the report of a missing swimmer. First responders from several jurisdictions assisted in a search, and located the swimmer, who was the out-of-town, adult guest of a college retiree’s family. The swimmer was found under water and unresponsive. Rescue personnel performed CPR but ultimately pronounced the swimmer dead at the scene. The swimmer’s identity has not yet been released. The Lake Campus will remain closed until tomorrow.

We want to remind anyone who visits the Lake Campus to follow the posted safety guidelines. Among the most important tips to remember: Please do not swim alone. Stay in a depth of water where you can stand up, and ensure that any small children are supervised and have safety flotation devices.

