Public Safety

Police name man and woman killed in north-west London

By Matthew Weaver
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Westminster stabbings<br>Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles whose deaths in Westminster last week have sparked a double murder investigation. Issue date: Monday August 23, 2021. PA Photo. Officers were called at 9.30pm last Thursday to an address in Ashbridge Street where they found Ms Pickles, who was pronounced dead at the scene. At 2.15am on Friday police were called to an address in nearby Jerome Crescent after reports of a stabbing. There they found Mr Ashmore, who was also pronounced dead at the scene. See PA story POLICE Westminster. Photo credit should read: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Photograph: Metropolitan Police/PA

Police have released the names of a man and a woman who were killed in separate locations in the Lisson Grove area of north-west London last week.

Scotland Yard identified them as Clinton Ashmore, 59, and Sharon Pickles, 45. Police continue to search for the chief suspect in their killings: Lee Peacock, 49.

Pickles was found stabbed to death when police were called to an address in Ashbridge Street near Marylebone station at 9.30pm last Thursday.

Ashmore had similar stab wounds to the neck when officers found his body at 2.15am the following morning in nearby Jerome Crescent, closer to Lord’s cricket ground.

The Met said the two killings were being treated as linked and that both victims died from a stab wound to the neck.

On Friday, detectives issued an appeal for information about Peacock who they wanted to locate and speak to about the killings. Police believe he knew Pickles and Ashmore.

Scotland Yard said: “Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

DCI Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the families of Sharon and Clinton. This is a shocking crime and we will not rest until we bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

“Key to that is finding Lee Peacock. We believe he knew both victims and urgently need to locate him to talk to him about their murders.”

Jolley repeated a plea for anybody who knew of Peacock’s whereabouts to contact police immediately by calling 999.

The detective also warned the public not to approach Peacock but contact the police as soon as possible.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

