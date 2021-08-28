Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Rapids, MI

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Saturday

Posted by 
Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im2k2_0baCXELd00

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Big Rapids, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Big Rapids:

101 Maple St

Hometown Pharmacy - Big Rapids

Phone: (231) 796-7621

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

15400 Waldron Way

Meijer

Phone: 231-527-0210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

842 S State St

Rite Aid

Phone: 231-796-8659

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1010 S State St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 231-592-0385

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

21400 Perry Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 231-796-1443

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids, MI
109
Followers
428
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Big Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
Related
KidsWLFI.com

More kids hospitalized with Covid-19 in states with lower vaccination rates, CDC report finds

More children went to the hospital and emergency room in states with lower vaccination rates, according to a new study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children have largely been spared the worst of Covid-19 -- hospitalizations and deaths are rarer for children than for adults -- although recently children's hospitals have been filling up in Covid-19 hotspots around the country.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Is it allergies or COVID-19? Here’s how to tell the difference

ATLANTA — A lot of people are wondering if they have allergies or if they are suffering from COVID-19. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona talked to a local allergist, who is helping clear up the confusion. Dr. Stanley Fineman with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma said that with the fall allergy season upon us in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases, he can see why people are concerned.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Higher Vitamin D Intake Linked to Reduced Risk of Early-Onset CRC

HealthDay News — Higher vitamin D intake is associated with reduced risk of early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC) and precursors among young women, according to a study recently published in Gastroenterology. Hanseul Kim, from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, and colleagues examined the association between...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Cleveland

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020;
Kidskezi.com

More kids hospitalized with Covid-19 in states with lower vaccination rates, CDC report finds

More children went to the hospital and emergency room in states with lower vaccination rates, according to a new study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children have largely been spared the worst of Covid-19 -- hospitalizations and deaths are rarer for children than for adults -- although recently children's hospitals have been filling up in Covid-19 hotspots around the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy