Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Newberry

Posted by 
Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0baCXAoj00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(NEWBERRY, SC) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Newberry, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Newberry:

1210 Wilson Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (803) 276-6350

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1233 Wilson Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 803-597-3202

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2812 Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 803-276-4411

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Newberry Voice

Newberry Voice

Newberry, SC
140
Followers
397
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sc#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Healthgo955.com

U.S. administers 372.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 372,116,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 445,672,595 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 371,280,129 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept....
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Free COVID-19 treatment reduces hospitalizations by 70%

SAN ANTONIO – Regeneron. No, it’s not the title of the next big superhero franchise. It’s the name of the company behind the monoclonal antibody treatment (REGEN-COV) used to treat COVID-19. Mention it to your doctor and you can receive a referral for a treatment which studies show reduces hospitalization by 70 percent. Another study, published on Aug 4 by the New England Journal of Medicine, concluded that "REGEN-COV prevented symptomatic Covid-19 and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in previously uninfected household contacts of infected persons. Among the participants who became infected, REGEN-COV reduced the duration of symptomatic disease and the duration of a high viral load."
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthSunderland Echo

Full list of people eligible for a third Covid vaccine dose

Millions of people with severely weakened immune systems will be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the mass rollout is still on hold. Ministers have put the mass booster programme on hold to prioritise those with serious illnesses, although a separate announcement on this is expected soon.
Decatur, ILWCIA

Deadly dog virus going around Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One veterinarian is encouraging people to get their puppies vaccinated, or it could be deadly. Larry Baker is a veterinarian at Northgate Pet Clinic. He says a virus called Parvo is going around Decatur and he says this strand is worse than normal. He says he’s seen a major increase in fatalities from the virus. While he normally encourages people to let their puppies be social, he says right now, keep them away from other puppies.
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study, Bangladesh mask study

Two studies looking at important topics related to COVID-19 were recently published that look at the effectiveness of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and the effectiveness of masks, respectively. Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study. A study by researchers from Tel Aviv conclude that natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infections is...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

New study reveals rate of “breakthrough” COVID cases

London — A study conducted in the U.K. offers some of the first large-scale, real-world data on how well vaccination protects people against catching a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection, and how well it protects breakthrough patients from becoming seriously ill. The results are encouraging. The peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in The...
Arkansas StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Arkansas With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy