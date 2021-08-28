Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

COVID-19 vaccine: Fort Payne sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djhYU_0baCWbHB00

(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Fort Payne have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Payne:

1359 Old Water Works Rd SW

Fort Payne Pediatrics

Phone: (256) 997-5900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1613 Glenn Blvd SW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-845-0128

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2001 Glenn Blvd SW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-845-3163

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
