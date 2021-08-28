Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bainbridge, GA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Bainbridge

Posted by 
Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0pSv_0baCVmwx00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Bainbridge have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bainbridge:

1420 E Evans St

Bainbridge Pharmacy

Phone: (229) 246-7200

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1205 E Shotwell St

Rx Drug Center

Phone: (229) 246-1000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1410 E Shotwell St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 229-246-1441

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 E Alice St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 229-246-2404

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge, GA
191
Followers
397
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Local
Georgia Health
Bainbridge, GA
Government
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Bainbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ga#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Lincoln County, MSDaily Leader

COVID-19: Delta symptoms changing

Symptoms are changing with the Delta variant of COVID-19. What may seem like a common cold or allergy could be the dangerous new strain, according to a public announcement by King’s Daughters Medical Center. COVID can now present itself with a runny nose, headache, sore throat and fever. Persistent cough...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Don't Eat This One Kind of Meat Right Now, CDC Warns

There's nothing like a charcuterie plate that's piled up with everything from prosciutto to parmesan, mustard to mortadella, and grapes to gouda. But before you dive into a spread at your next dinner party or at a summer barbecue this weekend, you need to know about the latest food-related outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating, especially if you're over 65. Read on to find out which Italian-style meats you need to steer clear of at the moment, according to the CDC—or at least, prepare in a very specific way.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read on to find out what healthy food you absolutely must cook before eating.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."

Comments / 0

Community Policy