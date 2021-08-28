Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrenceburg, TN

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lawrenceburg

Posted by 
Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVETd_0baCVYXf00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Lawrenceburg have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lawrenceburg:

1700 N Locust Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 766-0029

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2379 Buffalo Rd

Lawrence County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

2130 N Locust Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-762-1094

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
226
Followers
394
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Lawrenceburg, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lincoln: 1. 1550 South St (402) 477-0397; 2. 8201 S 40th St (402) 420-3541; 3. 5010 O St 402-465-0413; 4. 1601 N 84th St 402-467-5157; 5. 5020 N 27th St 402-477-5099; 6. 6001 Village Dr 402-421-1040; 7. 7151 Stacy
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthSunderland Echo

Full list of people eligible for a third Covid vaccine dose

Millions of people with severely weakened immune systems will be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the mass rollout is still on hold. Ministers have put the mass booster programme on hold to prioritise those with serious illnesses, although a separate announcement on this is expected soon.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Rainsville, ALWHNT-TV

Sand Mountain mom warns of unexpected COVID-19 testing cost

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Health officials tout COVID-19 testing to know if you might be spreading COVID and the Delta variant. One family in the Sand Mountain area found themselves having to hand over a hefty sum to find out their results and want to know why. Jackson County resident Alethea...
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study, Bangladesh mask study

Two studies looking at important topics related to COVID-19 were recently published that look at the effectiveness of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and the effectiveness of masks, respectively. Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study. A study by researchers from Tel Aviv conclude that natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infections is...
Okanogan County, WAncwlife.com

Health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak connected to Omak Stampede

The Omak Stampede held two weeks ago has become ground zero for a cluser of COVID-19 infections, Okanogan County Public Health said. Lauri Jones, director of Okanogan County Public Health, says more than two dozen laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been traced back to the Stampede, a rodeo and camping event that features the World-Famous Suicide Race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy