Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill moves up 7 spots in NFL Top 100 Players list for 2021

By Charles Goldman
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUGDt_0baCUxWL00

NFL Network continued to reveal The Top 100 Players of 2021 on Sunday evening.

Tyreek Hill was the third Kansas City Chiefs player to appear on this year’s list, following Tyrann Mathieu (58) and Chris Jones (34). This is Hill’s fifth consecutive season making the list. He debuted at No. 36 in 2017, dropped to No. 40 in 2018, ascended to No. 19 in 2019 and was No. 22 last season. This year, Hill managed his highest ranking yet coming in at No. 15.

The 2020 NFL season, which is what this vote by NFL players is typically based on, was Hill’s best since 2018. He recorded 87 receptions for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year.

Even though this is the highest placement on the list for Hill, it still feels too low, especially with Stefon Diggs (12) and DeAndre Hopkins (TBD) ranked ahead of him on the list. There are few players in the league as dynamic and well-rounded as Hill. If you play man coverage against him, he’ll run past the defender. If you give him too much cushion he’ll come out of his break before the defender can drive on him. If he gets the ball in his hands, he’ll make the first, second and sometimes third man miss. He’s proven to be an irreplaceable piece of the Chiefs’ offense over the past several seasons.

Hill should be prided knowing that his peers think highly of him, but the fact that they still think two receivers in the NFL are better means there is still room for improvement in 2021.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Top 100#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Network#Cheetah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
NFLYardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu takes shot at Chiefs after Jamal Adams' record-breaking contract

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is entering a contract year and would like to receive a lucrative extension from the two-time defending AFC champions. While Honey Badger is in camp and preparing for the 2021 regular season, the All-Pro performer seemingly isn’t happy about his current contract. That came...
NFLWIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Tight End Has Been Placed On Retired List

The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to be among the top teams in the AFC this year. But one Chiefs tight end who was a part of their last two Super Bowl teams won’t be joining them in 2021. On Sunday, the Chiefs announced that they have played tight...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Chiefs veterans who could be cut this preseason

As the Kansas City Chiefs enter another season with Super Bowl aspirations, these three veterans could be cut before the preseason is over. The Kansas City Chiefs, until their dethroned, are the best team in the AFC. They’re also the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl this year, after getting better this offseason. Some analysts even think they could go undefeated.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs make two roster transactions on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced two roster transactions Sunday after their practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. First, tight end Nick Keizer retired. Keizer, 26, came into the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Keizer appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2020 before beginning training camp with a back issue. The tight end had recently returned to practice — but given the drafting of Noah Gray, signing of Blake Bell and emergence of Jody Fortson, the path to making the team was not going to be an easy one.
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver Has A Message For Patrick Mahomes

Mecole Hardman understands how important the 2021 season is for him. The 23-year-old wide receiver admitted this week that the upcoming season is arguably the biggest of his young career. Hardman, a second round pick out of Georgia in 2019, is entering the second to last year of his rookie contract.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Sterling Skye Mahomes attends her first Chiefs training camp practice

The Kansas City Chiefs broke training camp practice for the last time on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had some special visitors for his last training camp practice before the preseason. After practice, Mahomes posted a photo on his Instagram account with his guests. The picture showed him with fiancee Brittany Matthews and five-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. The caption of the photo read: “Sterling’s First Camp!”
NFLBleacher Report

Usain Bolt Says Tyreek Hill Has 'No Chance' In Race; Chiefs WR Tweets 'Stop Hiding'

Usain Bolt doesn't think Tyreek Hill would come close to him in a race, but Hill wants to see him prove it on the track. Line up then stop hiding 🥴 https://t.co/0hxWiuZe6n. Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the fastest men in history, discussed his previous challenges from Hill and other NFL players on the Pat McAfee Show:
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo further explains Taco Charlton cut decision

The Kansas City Chiefs cut their roster down to 80 players on Monday, with the most notable release being that of defensive end Taco Charlton. “Taco is going to play in the league,” head coach Andy Reid said during his press availability on Monday. “He’s too good of a player not to. It just didn’t work out in this case — and the way these cuts are set up, it’s a little different than in years past, so you have to make these decisions. That obviously was a tougher decision. I’m hoping he hooks on with somebody or maybe eventually comes back here. But right now, just that he hooks on and continues to make a living at this.”
NFLUSA Today

4 Chiefs players who might go on the trade block before roster cuts

History suggests that Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach could be looking to make some trades soon. In 2019, Veach made a pair of trades in late August, sending RB Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans for OL Martinas Rankin and CB Mark Fields to the Vikings for a conditional draft pick. In seasons prior, Veach added players like Jordan Lucas, Charvarius Ward, Reggie Ragland and Cam Erving.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan star released by Kansas City Chiefs in training camp

It was supposed to be a fresh start for the former first-round NFL draft pick, but Taco Charlton is, again, looking for a new home. Charlton went in the opening round of the 2017 NFL draft; he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys. However, he never rounded into form and requested a release in 2019, which was granted by Jerry Jones’ prolific franchise. Claimed off of waivers, Charlton finished the season with Miami, but the Dolphins waived him before the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Chiefs who clinched a roster spot in second preseason game

The Kansas City Chiefs will have some tough decisions to make before the season starts, but these three players should make it through roster cuts. Football is a tough business and the Chiefs know it. They made it to the Super Bowl last season but fell short. Anything less than a title this campaign will be another disappointment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy