Pikeville, KY

Pikeville COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Pikeville News Beat
 7 days ago
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(PIKEVILLE, KY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Pikeville, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Pikeville:

180 Town Mountain Rd #115

Economy Drug Company Inc

Phone: (606) 437-7333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

215 Cassidy Blvd

Food City Pharmacy

Phone: (606) 437-9209

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

5571 Collins Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 606-639-4588

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 12:00pm - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

4209 N Mayo Trail

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 606-432-0331

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 12:00pm - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

254 Cassidy Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 606-432-6177

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
