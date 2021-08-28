Cancel
Easton, MD

COVID-19 vaccine: Easton sites that have it on hand

Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 7 days ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(EASTON, MD) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Easton have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Easton:

8290 Ocean Gateway

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 763-6501

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

8223 Elliott Rd

Giant Food

Phone: 410-819-3215

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 6:00am-9:00pm

28528 Marlboro Ave

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (410) 690-7207

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

101 Marlboro Ave #15

Rite Aid

Phone: 410-822-0500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

8174 Ocean Gateway

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-763-6907

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

8155 Elliott Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 410-819-0140

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Easton Dispatch

Easton Dispatch

Easton, MD
