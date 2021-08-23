Cancel
Protests

Extinction Rebellion occupy Norway’s oil ministry as part of 10-day protest

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Some 150 Extinction Rebellion activists blocked access to the Norwegian energy ministry in Oslo on Monday as part of an ongoing 10-day campaign to protest against the Nordic country’s oil industry. Norway is Western Europe’s largest producer of crude and natural gas, pumping some four million barrels...

go955.com

