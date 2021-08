Five people have died and two more are missing after a fire broke out on a Mexican offshore oil platform.Six other workers were injured in the accident which took place while they were carrying out routine maintenance on Sunday.Pemex, the state-owned oil company which runs the facility, said the blaze on the processing platform in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field had now been brought under control.However, the fire did cause 125 wells in the field to shut down, slashing oil production by 421,000 barrels a day, a quarter of Mexico’s total output and costing Pemex the equivalent of £18m a day.Rescue...