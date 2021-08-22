(VIDEO) Lebanon Township officially ops out of all cannabis businesses

LEBANON TWP. — The Township Committee voted Wednesday, Aug. 18 to opt-out of allowing all six classes of cannabis licensing after almost six months of discussion. Nitin Manglani, owner of 62 Anthony Road, came before the Township Committee asking them not to pass the ordinance as its passage would preclude him from gaining a license to build a medical cannabis growing facility at a former aerosol plant. Manglani has applied for licensure as a medical cannabis grower under the compassionate care act.