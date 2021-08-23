Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Extinction Rebellion occupy Norway’s oil ministry as part of 10-day protest

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Some 150 Extinction Rebellion activists blocked access to the Norwegian energy ministry in Oslo on Monday as part of an ongoing 10-day campaign to protest against the Nordic country’s oil industry. Norway is Western Europe’s largest producer of crude and natural gas, pumping some four million barrels...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Bru
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Industry#Extinction Rebellion#Protest Riot#Reuters#Norwegian#Ipcc#Equinor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Iran's mega gas find could become major supply source for EU

A new natural gas find in the Iranian section of the Caspian Sea could turn the country into a major supplier to Europe, the Tehran Times reported, citing reserve estimates of the state company that made the discovery. "If the initial estimates are confirmed and exploration success is achieved, the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion: What does eco protest group have planned for London?

Extinction Rebellion is undertaking a two-week protest in London aimed at disrupting ‘business as usual’ in the capital as the climate crisis unfolds.The Impossible Rebellion, which began on 23 August, is the activist group’s first major action since its Autumn Rebellion in September last year, which lasted for 10 days.The primary aim of the protest is to demand that the government “stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately”. XR also hopes to “build pressure on the biggest financial institutions” in London it says are fuelling climate change.On Wednesday, Extinction Rebellion gathered outside the Brazilian Embassy to protest the environmental destruction of the Amazon Rainforest and Brazil’s treatment...
Environmentkelo.com

After wildfires, Greek PM says climate crisis demands radical action

ATHENS (Reuters) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said wildfires that ripped through the outskirts of Athens and other parts of Greece this month underlined the need for radical shifts in behaviour to tackle global warming. Everything needed to change in order to minimise the effects of the climate crisis, he...
ProtestsBBC

Extinction Rebellion: Nearly 200 arrests over four days

Nearly 200 people have been arrested at Extinction Rebellion demonstrations in London over the past four days. On Wednesday, the climate change protesters blocked off roads near Oxford Circus, glued themselves to a giant table and formed a human chain around the area cordoned off by police. Dozens were carried...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion London protests: Demonstrators block Oxford Circus as pink table re-erected

Extinction Rebellion protesters have descended on Oxford Circus, where they blocked traffic with a giant pink table, danced peacefully and heard speeches, as climate demonstrations in London continue. Earlier, the environmental movement gathered outside the Brazilian embassy to protest deforestation and attacks on indigenous people on the third day of its Impossible Rebellion protests in the capital, due to last for two weeks. XR is aiming to disrupt “business as usual” in London with its latest set of demonstrations as the climate crisis unfolds.More than 100 people have been arrested since Sunday, the day before the start of the official action. Read More Extinction Rebellion: Who are the climate activist group bringing cities to a standstill and what are their aims?As Extinction Rebellion targets the world’s biggest polluters, does it matter how ‘green’ individual activists are?Extinction Rebellion make camp in Soho for day two of London protests
ProtestsThe Independent

Extinction Rebellion protesters glue themselves to tarmac at Oxford Circus

Extinction Rebellion protesters glued themselves to the tarmac at Oxford Circus on day two of their London demonstrations. Activists gathered across the capital in the wake of a stark report on climate change released by the UN earlier this month. More than 40 women blocked the junction at Oxford Circus...
ProtestsThe Independent

Extinction Rebellion protest outside Brazilian embassy over Amazon fears

Extinction Rebellion protested outside the Brazilian embassy in London on Tuesday, standing in solidarity with indigenous Brazilians over land rights in the Amazon rainforest. The demonstrators held up banners and stopped traffic as they made their way through the capital as thousands more gathered in the streets. Activists also held...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

German court order may delay Nord Stream 2 pipeline startup

(Bloomberg) –Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization. The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be...
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

Giant pink table dismantled on second day of XR mass protest

A giant pink table erected in the middle of a central London street by Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters has been dismantled by police. Segments of the four-metre structure were seen being carried off by men in hard hats and blue overalls on Tuesday as the activist group gathered in the capital for the second day of its planned 12-day mass protest.
AdvocacyFlorida Star

Afghan Refugees Protest Outside United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees Office In India

NEW DELHI — The Afghan refugees staged a protest in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in the national capital of India, Delhi. They sought refugee cards, resettlement options to a third country, and security from the international body and the Indian Government. Protestors that also included women and children carried banners with the slogan: “We want future.” […]
ProtestsNew Scientist

Extinction Rebellion begins fortnight of climate protests in London

A GIANT pink table was blocking a street in central London as New Scientist went to press. Climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion says it represents the need to include more people in action to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Deposited in Covent Garden on Monday, and leading police to close...

Comments / 0

Community Policy