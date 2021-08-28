Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0baCQ3TQ00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(IMMOKALEE, FL) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Immokalee, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Immokalee:

1102 N 15th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (239) 657-3188

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1450 Immokalee Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 239-658-2362

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
67
Followers
422
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Immokalee, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Immokalee, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 374,488,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 450,175,825 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday,...
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
ScienceScientist

Immunologist Thomas Hodge Dies of COVID-19 at 69

Immunologist and virologist Thomas Hodge III died on July 31 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 69. According to The Washington Post, Hodge was medically ineligible to be vaccinated against the disease. Born and raised in Gainesville, Georgia, Hodge graduated from Emory University in nearby Atlanta in 1974, where...
Public Healthgo955.com

U.S. administers 372.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 372,116,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 445,672,595 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 371,280,129 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept....

Comments / 0

Community Policy