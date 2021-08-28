Cancel
Erie, PA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Erie as of Saturday

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 7 days ago
(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(ERIE, PA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Erie have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Erie:

410 E 12th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (814) 456-7071

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1216 W 6th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (814) 844-6265

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2501 W 12th St

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 814-838-7710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2067 Interchange Rd

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 814-868-7923

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2715 Parade St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-454-5148

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

916 State St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-456-0560

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: : am- : am; Monday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1709 Liberty St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-452-2596

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

925 W Erie Plaza Dr

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-454-7800

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

163 W 26th St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-452-4012

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Sunday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-12:00 am

Visit source for more information

1338 E Grandview Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-825-2333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

353 E 6th St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-455-2910

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5430 Peach St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-868-4624

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4145 Buffalo Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-899-6924

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7200 Peach St

Sams Club

Phone: 814-866-1074

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1825 Downs Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 814-864-7330

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5350 W Ridge Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 814-835-0556

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2711 Elm St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 814-459-3625

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
320
Followers
437
Post
32K+
Views
With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

