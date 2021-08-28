Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Vaccine database: Syracuse sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0baCMcwe00

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(SYRACUSE, NY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Syracuse have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Syracuse:

2515 Erie Blvd E

Price Chopper Pharmacy 172

Phone: 315-449-1016

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

519 Butternut St

Rite Aid

Phone: 315-471-1204

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-12:00 am

Visit source for more information

1820 Teall Ave

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:57:27 PDT

Phone: 315-437-1531

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:30 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5942 S Salina St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-469-3254

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1405 E Genesee St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-472-1042

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

401 W Seneca Turnpike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-492-4034

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

602 Nottingham Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-446-4820

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1819 W Genesee St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-488-2799

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4751 Onondaga Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-476-2141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

522 W Onondaga St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-475-1366

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2329 James St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-437-0893

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
170
Followers
448
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Vaccines
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Coronavirus
Syracuse, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#19 57 27#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Health experts say new COVID-19 surge in Arizona fueled by students returning to school

PHOENIX - Even as health officials in Arizona are still monitoring the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, the students going back to school have fueled the rise in cases. "No matter if you’re young and you do feel invincible and you’ve already had COVID, get a vaccination," said University of Arizona President Robert Robbins, during a virtual briefing where he urged students and staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read on to find out what healthy food you absolutely must cook before eating.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Don't Eat This One Kind of Meat Right Now, CDC Warns

There's nothing like a charcuterie plate that's piled up with everything from prosciutto to parmesan, mustard to mortadella, and grapes to gouda. But before you dive into a spread at your next dinner party or at a summer barbecue this weekend, you need to know about the latest food-related outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating, especially if you're over 65. Read on to find out which Italian-style meats you need to steer clear of at the moment, according to the CDC—or at least, prepare in a very specific way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy