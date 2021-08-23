Cancel
Rural County Representatives of California Announces Winner of Fifth Annual Rural Photo Contest

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 23, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, CA – The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Rural County Photo Contest, with this year’s first place prize going to Ramiro Ruiz for his spectacular photo of a sunset over a lettuce field in the town of Chualar in Monterey County. Photographers, amateur and professional alike, from all over California submitted photographs in this year’s Rural County photo contest, capturing the splendor of California’s rural counties.

