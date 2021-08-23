Coaches talk philosophy, on and off the field

TIFTON — Attendees of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce gained insight into how their local football coaches think Thursday. Tift County’s Noel Dean and Tiftarea Academy’s Erik Soliday spoke at a lunch at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

The duo are veterans in their field, though this is Dean’s first season at Tift after a lifetime leading teams in Michigan. Soliday enters his fourth season at Tiftarea, already knowing the area quite well following stints at Turner County and Americus (Soliday has also head coached at Henry County and Perry).

Soliday spoke first. He said he had been coaching for 37 years. “I love it just as much today as I did 37 years ago,” said Soliday. Dean is still settling in to live in the Peach State. He has bought a new house, one his wife has yet to see as she is teaching in Michigan.

Both he and Dean spoke about coaches’ roles in their players’ lives.

A West Virginia native, Soliday talked about his own high school days, how the main options for a young man in that time and place were the coal mine, the steel mill and the oilfields. “College wasn’t really on our list very often.” He’d worked summers in the steel mill, shoveling Black Beauty sand.

“I breathed so much black dust, I still cough it up every now and then,” said Soliday. “I knew that wasn’t what I wanted.” But because he played for a successful high school program, college football became an option — he went to Fairmont State — and set up his life in coaching.

Background played a big role for Dean to be a coach as well. His father was a school superintendent, his mother a preschool teacher. “It drew me into education and how we impact kids’ lives.” He remembered being a 22-year-old coaching in inner city Flint, Mich. At times, it was like coaching in an orphanage because of his students’ home lives.

He said his wife has done a tremendous job helping him raise his four children. The early years, with the Flint students, fellow teachers and coaches, helped him realize the type of parent he was not going to be.

“The kids needed love and attention and they needed somebody who was going to spend time getting to know them,” Dean said of his Flint students at Bendle.

Dean said the most frequent question he’s received is: “Why Tift County?”

Football was not the only answer. Dean said he was drawn to everything the school system offers, from show choir to agricultural classes. Not many schools in Georgia are as diverse, he said. “Tift County checked all the boxes.” He also appreciates that students here are exposed to many viewpoints and people from all income levels and backgrounds.

Coaches made a huge impact in their athletes’ lives.

“Teaching kids to be good citizens, fathers and role models,” Soliday said was the biggest goal.

Dean and Soliday said kids everywhere are the same, regardless of state or school. “They all want somebody to care about them,” Soliday said. Getting kids to believe is part of his job. Soliday keeps in contact with many of his players from past teams. Rarely do they just talk football.

Talking about academics is the truest a parent can be with their children, Dean said. He uses football success not to demand more from his players, but more for them. “We are going to raise the whole child,” he said. “It’s going to be done through academics, it’s going to be done through character-building, and it’s going to be done through football being an authentic test.”

Dean said two of his children were going to be in attendance for Friday’s game. He had also gotten a number of texts and calls from former players who were coming to Brodie Field to support him. One was driving 12 hours from Houston. He said he’ll never be rich with money, but will be rich in relationships.

Beyond philosophy, Dean and Soliday chatted a bit about the upcoming seasons for their schools.

Make no mistake, said Soliday, “We’re here to win some ballgames.” His Panthers have been to the GISA Class AAA semifinals the last three years.

Soliday said Tiftarea has an “extremely tough schedule” for 2021. They open Aug. 27 at home against Central Fellowship, the 2020 state champion for GAPPS. He called it a rebuilding year, but joked that every year is a rebuilding year because of graduation.

“I have no doubts we’re going to win football games,” Dean said. “I don’t question it one bit.” Thirty-four hours after the Chamber event, the Blue Devils wiped out Westover, 41-0.

Dean was asked about numbers in the program. The goal is to suit up 1,000 kids in Tift County in grades K-12. Nearly 800 have signed up for recreation football with a week to go in registration. The high school roster numbers 140 from 9-12 and more than 60 are in the 7th and 8th grade.

Cynthia’s Catering provided the lunch for the banquet. GoFroe sponsored the event.