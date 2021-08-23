Congressman Josh Harder Announces After Months Long Push, California Labor Department Begins Sending New Resources to Reform EDD

Distribution of the $2 billion in federal aid comes over five months after funds were authorized by Congress. “Every day someone in my community has to choose between keeping their lights on and buying their family groceries because of the failures at EDD. If the Labor Department was a week late in delivering the funds necessary to fix EDD that would have been bad enough, but the fact that they were five months late is plain unacceptable,” said Rep. Harder. “Funds are finally getting out to ensure folks get help on time and law enforcement can fight the criminals defrauding our neighbors, but I’ll be on this issue until EDD proves it can be trusted to protect taxpayer money. This is a step in the right direction, but we’ve got a long walk ahead of us.”