SBA Reports in Less Than Two Weeks, Paycheck Protection Program Direct Borrower Forgiveness Portal Surpasses Expectations, Accepts More Than 340K Submissions

Businesses that took on government-backed loans to help weather the height of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply to have their borrowing debt erased. The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened an online loan forgiveness portal for companies that accepted money through the Paycheck Protection Program. To be eligible, recipient businesses must have maintained employment and compensation levels through an eight- to 24-week post-disbursement covered period and spent at least 60% of the proceeds on payroll expenses.