Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

SBA Reports in Less Than Two Weeks, Paycheck Protection Program Direct Borrower Forgiveness Portal Surpasses Expectations, Accepts More Than 340K Submissions

goldrushcam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSBA portal significantly outpacing top PPP lenders not utilizing the Agency’s direct forgiveness tool in forgiveness submissions. August 23, 2021 - WASHINGTON – Since the opening of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Direct Borrower Forgiveness Portal on August 4, the U.S. Small Business Administration has received more than 340,000 submissions from borrowers with PPP loans of $150,000 or less, highlighting Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman’s priority of rushing relief to the smallest of small businesses and far exceeding expectations.

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borrowers#Fca Sba#Agency#Office Of Capital Access#Direct Forgiveness#Fountainhead#Q A#American#Www Sba Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Related
Credits & Loansnny360.com

PPP loan borrowers under $150K get forgiveness through new portal

The Small Business Administration has created an online portal that allows for direct loan forgiveness for borrowers of up to $150,000. Now, banks and businesses that opt-in to participate have a one-stop online location for borrowers to apply for forgiveness within this SBA-driven site: directforgiveness.sba.gov. Lenders can review the application...
Credits & LoansLas Vegas Herald

Slick Cash Loan Offers Online Loans With No Credit Check For Up To $5,000

Summary: Slick Cash Loan helps people needing urgent cash with its online no credit check loans for up to $5,000. Slick Cash Loan, the company known for its friendly loan products and fast processes, is offering another similar product for the benefit of borrowers. The no credit check loan is a simple way of accessing money for meeting urgent and unforeseen financial needs.
Small Businesscorpmagazine.com

SBA Announces Shift in Requirements For Business Development Program

WASHINGTON (Globe Newswire) — The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced a moratorium on the requirement that participants in SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program must establish a bona fide place of business in a specific geographic area in order to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. The moratorium became effective Wednesday and applies to all 8(a) construction contracts offered to the 8(a) Program between August 25, 2021, and September 30, 2022.
Credits & LoansMetroTimes

6 Best Short Term Loans: Fast Cash Loan Lenders Reviewed

Life happens in unexpected ways every day. As the saying goes, when you make plans, God laughs. Life teaches us, again and again, to expect the unexpected, and yet, sometimes you get caught off guard. Finding the right short-term personal loan depends on several factors, such as what the loan...
Credits & LoansPosted by
The Intercept

Banks Are Opting Out of PPP Loan Forgiveness

At least three major banks have decided to opt out of a new process for getting Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven directly by the Small Business Administration, The Intercept has learned, leaving their small business customers with no other recourse if the banks refuse to forgive loans or drag out the process.
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

What Is a Problem Loan?

A problem loan is a loan that has not been paid for more than 90 or 180 days. A borrower may default on their loan payments for various reasons, such as economic hardship, job loss, or injury. Learn more about problem loans and how they work. Definition and Examples of...
Credits & LoansMiddletown Press

So You Want Your PPP Loan Forgiven? Make Sure You Submit This Application

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — the U.S. government’s lifeline for small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic — sent out a total of nearly $800 billion to help companies keep staff on their payrolls in 2020 and 2021. PPP loan applications officially closed on May 31 after the available funds were exhausted sooner than analysts originally predicted.
Credits & Loanswibwnewsnow.com

New PPP Program Working

Since the opening of the Paycheck Protection Program – or PPP – Direct Borrower Forgiveness Portal on August 4, the Small Business Administration has received more than 340,000 submissions from borrowers with PPP loans of $150,000 or less. The SBA received 986 PPP forgiveness submissions from borrowers in Kansas. Prior...
Small BusinessThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

New federal loan-forgiveness portal

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the opening of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Direct Forgiveness Portal. The new portal will streamline applications for loans of $150K or less. Applications from borrowers were accepted beginning Aug. 4, and new registration is required to utilize the portal. In addition to...
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

Assetz Capital Explains that Their Bridging Loans Are Secured Loans so Borrowers Need High-Value Assets to Acquire Them

The bridging finance sector has changed quite a bit during the past 2 decades. Bridging has gone mainstream and is “constantly growing,” according to an update from Assetz Capital. UK-based Assetz Capital, a marketplace lending platform originating secured loans, notes that in the current  economy, after the 2008 Financial Crisis and...
Kansas Statebizjournals

SBA portal draws nearly 1,000 PPP forgiveness requests from Kansas

An online portal established earlier this month by the U.S. Small Business Administration to help speed submissions for loan forgiveness related to stimulus funding has drawn nearly 1,000 requests already from Kansas companies. The SBA said Wednesday it has drawn 986 forgiveness submission from Kansas since launching its Paycheck Protection...
mibiz.com

Banks willing to work with potential borrowers still carrying PPP loan debt

Businesses that received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan and are growing or intend to seek financing for an expansion should apply for loan forgiveness as soon as possible, according to bankers. While a vast majority of borrowers with an outstanding PPP loan are expected to eventually secure forgiveness from...
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

SBA Community Advantage Loans: What You Need To Know

The Community Advantage (CA) loan program is a pilot initiative established by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Its purpose is to meet the needs of businesses in underserved communities that might not qualify for a traditional loan. Unlike traditional SBA 7(a) loans, the CA loans program partners with mission-focused lenders that provide credit, technical, and management assistance to entrepreneurs.
Credits & LoansHartford Business

Small Business Administration’s PPP loan forgiveness portal now live

Businesses that took on government-backed loans to help weather the height of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply to have their borrowing debt erased. The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened an online loan forgiveness portal for companies that accepted money through the Paycheck Protection Program. To be eligible, recipient businesses must have maintained employment and compensation levels through an eight- to 24-week post-disbursement covered period and spent at least 60% of the proceeds on payroll expenses.
Credits & Loansnav.com

Payroll Loans for Small Businesses

Small business owners have many expenses, and maybe the most consistent one is payroll. The people who work for you, whether they’re full-time, part-time, or contract, expect to be paid on time. But what happens when your own clients haven’t paid you or you have a slow month? You’re still responsible for paying those employees on time…or you risk them leaving.

Comments / 3

Community Policy