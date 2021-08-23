U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, Marsha Blackburn, 41 Senate Colleagues Demand Durham Report on the Origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Inquiry Into Allegations of Russian Collusion During the 2016 Election, Be Made Public

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) spoke Tuesday, August 24 to the Kiwanis, Rotary and Civitan clubs of Clarksville, along with city and county leaders dispersed in the crowd. Blackburn was coming off the heels of a visit with U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee who had toured the flooded areas in Humphreys County, which she called, “complete devastation.” “I’ve never seen a town wiped out like that,” Blackburn said. “There were houses sitting in the middle of roads, asphalt peeled up off the road, roads impassable and bridges out.” Requests for an expedited disaster approval came earlier this week from the White House. “FEMA and all of those resources should be coming into that community to help them get on the road to recovery,” Blackburn said. Afghanistan Recognizing that many questions have come to her regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Blackburn addressed the efforts being made to get Americans and Afghans out of the area. “Our Senate office now has more than 2,000 names that we have processed to the Department of State to exit Afghanistan,” Blackburn said. “It didn’t have to be this way.” Blackburn said with the exit strategy previously in place, there were benchmarks and timelines that the Afghan government and security forces were going to have to meet with a “conditions-based” withdrawal. U.S. President Joe Biden, she said, was not wanting the conditions-based agreement in place, but a date certain agreement instead. “President Biden is sticking with an August 31 deadline, and would leave American citizens and our Afghani partners behind enemy lines to face torture, to face death. I think this is a very sad day for our nation…it is despicable.” Blackburn expressed her disappointment with the national debt and inflation, both of which continue to rise. She touched on how other countries perceive the United States. “We are the greatest country in the world,” Blackburn said. “We need to return to the day when our enemies feared us.” Blackburn was asked by Clarksville’s Tim Johnson how America will get its credibility back that he believes the country has now lost. With the wall on the southern border not being built, Blackburn said people from 150 nationalities are now being let into America. “Getting that credibility back means that we are a nation of laws and we follow the laws,” Blackburn said. “We need to abide by the rule of law. Thank goodness, in Tennessee, we do that.”