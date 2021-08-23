Cancel
U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, Marsha Blackburn, 41 Senate Colleagues Demand Durham Report on the Origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Inquiry Into Allegations of Russian Collusion During the 2016 Election, Be Made Public

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 23, 2021 - Washington, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and 41 Senate colleagues sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick. Garland to request an update on the status of Special Counsel John Durham’s review of the origins...

Clarksville, TNCitizen Tribune

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Clarksville

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) spoke Tuesday, August 24 to the Kiwanis, Rotary and Civitan clubs of Clarksville, along with city and county leaders dispersed in the crowd. Blackburn was coming off the heels of a visit with U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee who had toured the flooded areas in Humphreys County, which she called, “complete devastation.” “I’ve never seen a town wiped out like that,” Blackburn said. “There were houses sitting in the middle of roads, asphalt peeled up off the road, roads impassable and bridges out.” Requests for an expedited disaster approval came earlier this week from the White House. “FEMA and all of those resources should be coming into that community to help them get on the road to recovery,” Blackburn said. Afghanistan Recognizing that many questions have come to her regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Blackburn addressed the efforts being made to get Americans and Afghans out of the area. “Our Senate office now has more than 2,000 names that we have processed to the Department of State to exit Afghanistan,” Blackburn said. “It didn’t have to be this way.” Blackburn said with the exit strategy previously in place, there were benchmarks and timelines that the Afghan government and security forces were going to have to meet with a “conditions-based” withdrawal. U.S. President Joe Biden, she said, was not wanting the conditions-based agreement in place, but a date certain agreement instead. “President Biden is sticking with an August 31 deadline, and would leave American citizens and our Afghani partners behind enemy lines to face torture, to face death. I think this is a very sad day for our nation…it is despicable.” Blackburn expressed her disappointment with the national debt and inflation, both of which continue to rise. She touched on how other countries perceive the United States. “We are the greatest country in the world,” Blackburn said. “We need to return to the day when our enemies feared us.” Blackburn was asked by Clarksville’s Tim Johnson how America will get its credibility back that he believes the country has now lost. With the wall on the southern border not being built, Blackburn said people from 150 nationalities are now being let into America. “Getting that credibility back means that we are a nation of laws and we follow the laws,” Blackburn said. “We need to abide by the rule of law. Thank goodness, in Tennessee, we do that.”
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Jeanne Shaheen, Joni Ernst, Colleagues Urge the Administration on Immediate Evacuation of SIV Applicants from Afghanistan and Full Implementation of their SIV Legislation

August 20, 2021 - Washington - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and a group of their colleagues to urge the Biden administration to address the quickly. deteriorating situation in Afghanistan that threatens the lives of tens of thousands of Afghan partners. (Left) Senator...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Want Merrick Garland to Release the Durham Report

Florida’s two U.S. senators–Marco Rubio and Rick Scott--joined more than 40 fellow Republican senators in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to request an update on the status of Special Counsel John Durham’s review of the origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry into allegations of Russian collusion during the 2016 election. The letter also seeks to ensure the investigation is seen to completion and the final report is then released to the public.
Posted by
Fox News

Senate Republicans demand Durham report be make public

More than 40 GOP senators signed on to a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation be allowed to continue and the report be made public. The letter comes amid questions about whether Durham will have funding to continue his investigation past the end...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Capito, Colleagues Demand Durham Report be Made Public

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), along with Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and 40 of their Republican colleagues, today sent a letter—led by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)—to Attorney General Merrick Garland to request an update on the status of Special Counsel John Durham’s inquiry into the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation and to ensure the investigation is seen to completion.
Greeneville, TNGreeneville Sun

US Senator Marsha Blackburn Speaks In Greeneville

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn said during a visit to Greeneville on Wednesday that two issues she believes are vitally important for rural East Tennessee are access to rural broadband and high speed internet, and access to rural healthcare. “You cannot have access to 21st century education, health care, and law...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio: “Time for Free and Fair Elections in Belarus”

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., threw his support behind a resolution from U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., which “calls for free and fair elections, reaffirms bipartisan support in the Senate for the Belarusian pro-democracy movement, free media, and condemns the Lukashenko regime’s continued acts of transnational repression.”
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Fears Mount That Democrats Will Bury Crimes Of Debunked ‘Russia’ Collusion

Fears are mounting that Democrats now in power in Washington, especially Attorney General Merrick Garland, will bury the crimes of the now-debunked “Russia” collusion conspiracy that party members orchestrated to try to bring down the Donald Trump presidency. John Durham, formerly the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, also was given by...
Congress & Courtslootpress.com

Capito, Republican Colleagues Pledge to Not Raise Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) joined 46 of her Republican colleagues Tuesday on a letter promising that they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, “whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle.”. The letter, spearheaded by...

