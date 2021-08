(CBS Local Sports)– The fourth weekend of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse begins Friday, August 13 and defender Kayla Wood has separated herself as one of the best players in the league. The former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill star is second in the league in points and that means she is one of the captains for this weekend’s games. Players receive points based on individual and team performance and Wood has garnered the majority of her points from being on winning teams in the first three weeks.