Review: Psychonauts 2 - Gorgeous, charming and delightfully humorous

By Semir Omerovic
altchar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychonauts 2 is my favourite game of the year so far. I'll admit, I've missed some of 2021's major releases like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal (can't get my hands on a PS5) but I doubt these would change my mind. Double Fine's sequel to the classic action-adventure...

Video GamesTwinfinite

Darksiders III Is Finally Coming to Switch Next Month

Originally released back in 2018, Darksiders III is a fast-paced and frenetic action game in which you play as Fury, who is tasked with hunting down the seven deadly sins. And now, three years later, THQ Nordic has finally announced that the game will be coming to the Switch next month as well.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Hades on PS5

On paper, Hades isn’t the type of game you would expect to be one of the highest rated video games of all time. It’s an isometric rogue-like story of Greek gods and betrayal. Yet here we are, nearly a year after it’s release and the game’s long-awaited release to PlayStation and Xbox are atop many Most Anticipated lists. The Game of the Year award winner does so much right that it’s easy to understand why.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is an RPG developed by Marvelous and published by Capcom. It launched on Switch and Windows PC worldwide on July 9th, 2021. I think it’s important before discussing the game to go over the different versions, as wells as the various add-on products that were launched alongside the game. The Switch version of the game comes with amiibo functionality the PC doesn’t support, and the game launched with three amiibos alongside it. Each amiibo comes with an exclusive armor set in-game which lets you look like various characters. If you are a collector, there is a Japanese exclusive set of 3 more amiibo that unlock outfits in the game as well. Besides the amiibo content, there is almost 50$ in cosmetic DLC available on the PC and Switch versions. On top of the deluxe edition being 70$. I think this level of paid bonus content is way too much and seems to be designed to take advantage of hardcore monster hunter fans. Which to be fair, there are easily hundreds of thousands of those and there are plenty who will pay the over 120$ price tag for all the game’s content.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pet Project Games Reveals New Horror FPS Ripout

Pet Project Games have revealed more details about their next upcoming horror first-person shooter as they go sci-fi with Ripout. This is a bit of a change of pace as the game will have you working with a living Pet Gun that roams the halls with you and goes after all of the enemies in your path. It's like having an incredibly terrifying Pokémon going after everything with its natural abilities. The game is currently set to be released sometime in 2022, but they don't really have a set schedule for it as of this moment. In the meantime, enjoy the info below as well as the latest trailer.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Time Travels With Cyberpunk Nezuko

Demon Slayer as a franchise has always taken place during a fictional era in which a feudal take on Japan is blended with the world of supernatural as flesh-eating beasts stalk the night, and it's no surprise that one of the fan-favorite characters of the Shonen franchise has proved to be the demon influenced sister of Tanjiro, Nezuko. With one Cosplayer deciding to bring Nezuko into the future by giving her a cyberpunk makeover, it's clear that the series has earned its place as one of the biggest Shonen franchises to arrive thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump.
Video GamesGamespot

Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight. The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Episode Two for the Silent Hill Mod for Fallout 4 is available for download

Back in February, we informed you about a Silent Hill mod for Fallout 4. And today, we are happy to report that its second episode is available for download. As the modder states, Whispering Hills basically turns Fallout 4 into a Silent Hill-like Nightmare. From now on you will be surrounded by Thick Fog, strange sounds and occasionally being dragged into an otherworld where monsters (SirenHead, Mumblers, Lyingfigures, Ghouls, Silent hill Nurses, Twin head Screamers and Dogs) await you. Moreover, Pyramidhead is also present in this mod.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Psychonauts 2 showcases interns in latest dev video

"In this first episode of "Basic Braining," a behind the scene peek at Psychonauts 2, we look at some of the new characters Raz will meet at Psychonauts HQ: his fellow members of the intern program!" Psychonauts 2 developers are releasing a new video series titled Basic Training, which, as...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Fallout 4 looks absolutely amazing with more than 205 mods

YouTube’s ‘Ded String’ has shared a video, showcasing Fallout 4 with more than 205 mods. This video will give you a glimpse at what a Fallout 4 Remaster could look like (and what PC gamers can already enjoy on their machines). Now what’s really cool here is that Ded String...
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Tales of Arise Getting a Demo Next Week; Screenshots Released

Today Bandai Namco announced that its upcoming cross-generation JRPG Tales of Arise is getting a demo, and it’s coming soon. The demo will be released on August 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and will feature battle tutorials, camping, cooking, skits, and subquests, culminating in a battle against a powerful boss.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The Ascent's cyberpunk city looks even better in first-person

In our review of The Ascent, Andy was particularly taken by the neon-soaked streets of the RPG's setting, a colossal tower called the Arcology. It's a cyberpunk adventure where the camera is set in a fixed top-down perspective, but YouTuber Griff Griffin (spotted by Kotaku) discovered a way to unlock the camera and explore the city on ground level.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Set in a Video Game World, Free Guy Features Vibrant Visuals But Mediocre Humor

The challenge I’ve always put to filmmakers who choose to adapt a video game into a movie is to make it accessible to someone who has never played a modern video game. The examples of failed attempts at video game adaptation are legion, so the idea behind the new film from director Shawn Levy is intriguing: make a movie set primarily in a video game environment that isn’t based on a specific game. In fact, the lead character of Free Guy isn’t even a front-and-center game character; instead, he’s an NPC (non-player character)—basically a background character not controlled by a player—named Guy (Ryan Reynolds). He goes through his limited-scope life of waking up, going to work as a bank teller, and waiting for the bank to get robbed by whomever is playing the game that day. And then one day, he decides to rewrite his own story and capture the hearts and minds of millions of players in the process.

