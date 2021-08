This is an open letter to Sun City resident Jim Ball (“COA should advise they are not condos,” Sun City Independent, July 7, 2021). Every six months, you send the same letter to the Independent newspaper concerning your thoughts regarding the Sun City condos. You continually state that you obtain information that there are no condos in Sun City from the Land Manual. Mr. Ball, if you read the entire Land Manual and not just pick and choose parts of the manual, you will find that you are incorrect!