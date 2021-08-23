Interested in law enforcement? Baltimore County Police host hiring event in Essex
ESSEX — As police departments nationwide suffer staffing shortages, the Baltimore County Police Department is developing ways to spur recruitment. Instead of people coming to the department for an overview of the profession and to apply, the department is going out to the community with special hiring events, according to chief Melissa Hyatt. It held its second recruiting event on Aug. 14 at the Community College of Baltimore County.www.avenuenews.com
Comments / 0