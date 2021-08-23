Cancel
NFL

DK Metcalf, NFL stars discuss what makes Jalen Ramsey such a great CB

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Jalen Ramsey is a wide receiver’s worst nightmare. They may not openly admit it, but going up against Ramsey for 60 minutes makes for a long day.

The All-Pro cornerback is the best at his position, firmly establishing himself as the No. 1 cornerback in the NFL last season with the best year of his career. That earned him the honor of being voted the 13th-best player in the league on the NFL’s Top 100 players list heading into the 2021 season, which also makes him the highest-ranked cornerback.

After he was revealed in the top 20, the NFL released a video of various NFL stars discussing Ramsey’s ability and what makes him so good. DK Metcalf started out by saying he’s the toughest cornerback he’s faced.

“Jalen. Jalen Ramsey,” Metcalf said when asked that very question. “Just his trash talk, he’s strong, he’s competitive. I mean, it’s just a battle every time we go up against each other.”

The Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey, a top cornerback himself, put Ramsey atop his list of the best players at the position, too.

“Without putting me into the factor, I think the best corner would be at the line, kind of early on, would be Jalen Ramsey. It makes everybody’s job easier when you’ve got somebody like that,” Humphrey said.

Terry McLaurin is a budding star in Washington but he had a tough day against Ramsey last season when lined up across from him. Having that experience against the Rams cornerback led to McLaurin giving Ramsey some high praise.

“Jalen Ramsey’s one of the best in the league, if not the best corner doing it and it’s because of the way he attacks every rep,” McLaurin said. “He don’t back down. He senses that fear, he’s going to try to embarrass that receiver and embarrass that offense and let you know about it.”

Tre’Davious White, Willie Snead and Budda Baker were other players who shared their thoughts on Ramsey, all praising his skillset from his tackling to his man-to-man coverage. It’s clear Ramsey has the respect of just about everyone across the NFL as an elite corner.

