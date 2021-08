Nothing resonates more with sports fans than seeing a player give it his all. There’s several different ways that he or she can achieve this. High-flying maneuvers, emphatic dunks, hitting deep and clutch three’s are things which fall under that umbrella. So what about the guy that saves the ball from going out of bounds like how Andre Drummond did with his child yesterday? (Shoutout Andre Drummond by the way) What about a guy that fights for a loose ball like it’s his last meal? I’d argued it’s as hard to come across those guys as it is to come across a star. A lot of it has to do with them being are overlooked by individuals not exclusive to their teams fan base.