With just over three weeks until the Colts kick off their 2021 season against the Seahawks, new quarterback Carson Wentz is getting "very antsy" to return from ankle surgery. That's according to coach Frank Reich, who told reporters Wednesday the former Eagles signal-caller is taking "mental reps" at practice while coaching up other players. As far as Wentz's on-field return, however, Reich said the team still has no timetable for a full recovery, even if Wentz wants to "push the envelope" for a Week 1 debut.