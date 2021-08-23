Southbound 57 Freeway shut down in Brea after pedestrian struck, killed
All lanes of the southbound 57 Freeway were shut down in Brea Monday morning after a person was struck and killed. The crash happened around 5 a.m. near Lambert Road, just before Imperial Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. AIR7 HD was over the scene as traffic continued to back up for morning commuters. It's unclear what that person was doing on freeway lanes and how they were hit. DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
