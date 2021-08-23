AccuWeather Forecast: Summer warmth absent until Thursday, hot weekend
Welcome to Monday. Increasing clouds and patchy drizzle take over our morning commute today. Temperatures settle into the 50s. VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area Clouds return to the Coast late this morning. Even with sunshine, Bay and Inland highs remain cooler than average. Afternoon temperatures spread from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland. Expect more cloud cover and drizzle near the Coast with the usual areas around the Bay and Inland. Lows return to the 50s. RELATED: Air quality advisory issued for Bay Area Tuesday and Beyond: Morning clouds give way to sunshine for Bay and Inland communities while clouds cling to the Coast the remainder of our forecast. Highs continue to fall short of average levels through Wednesday. A warming trend arrives Thursday and pushes our highs above average through Sunday. Local sea breeze keeps the Coast and Bay from overheating while Inland neighborhoods endure a string of 90 plus afternoons. A touch of haze lingers, but air quality remains better than Spare the Air levels. Temperatures: Concord: 81/55 Fremont: 74/55 Oakland: 68/55 Redwood City: 75/56 San Francisco: 64/54 San Jose: 77/55 San Rafael: 77/54 Santa Rosa: 75/49 Coast: TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle Lows: 53 - 55 Degrees North Bay: TODAY: Becoming Sunny Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees East Bay: TODAY: Becoming Sunny Highs: 66 - 76 Degrees TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle Lows: 54 - 56 Degrees Inland East Bay: TODAY: Sunny Highs: 78 - 85 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees Peninsula: TODAY: Becoming Sunny Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees South Bay: TODAY: Becoming Sunny Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Comments / 0