AccuWeather Forecast: Summer warmth absent until Thursday, hot weekend

Welcome to Monday.

Increasing clouds and patchy drizzle take over our morning commute today. Temperatures settle into the 50s.

Clouds return to the Coast late this morning. Even with sunshine, Bay and Inland highs remain cooler than average. Afternoon temperatures spread from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.

Expect more cloud cover and drizzle near the Coast with the usual areas around the Bay and Inland. Lows return to the 50s.

Morning clouds give way to sunshine for Bay and Inland communities while clouds cling to the Coast the remainder of our forecast. Highs continue to fall short of average levels through Wednesday.

A warming trend arrives Thursday and pushes our highs above average through Sunday. Local sea breeze keeps the Coast and Bay from overheating while Inland neighborhoods endure a string of 90 plus afternoons.

A touch of haze lingers, but air quality remains better than Spare the Air levels.

Concord: 81/55

Fremont: 74/55

Oakland: 68/55

Redwood City: 75/56

San Francisco: 64/54

San Jose: 77/55

San Rafael: 77/54

Santa Rosa: 75/49

TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny

Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle

Lows: 53 - 55 Degrees

TODAY: Becoming Sunny

Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

TODAY: Becoming Sunny

Highs: 66 - 76 Degrees

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle

Lows: 54 - 56 Degrees

TODAY: Sunny

Highs: 78 - 85 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

TODAY: Becoming Sunny

Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle

Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees

TODAY: Becoming Sunny

Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

