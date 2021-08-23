Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Exclusive-EU considers help for rare earth magnet production – sources

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The EU is working on proposals to jump-start home output of a type of specialist magnet vital in electric car motors by offering support to local producers so they can compete with Chinese rivals, sources close to the situation said. The moves to support production of rare...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Breton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Magnet#Permanent Magnets#Rare Earths#Reuters#Chinese#Neo Performance Materials#Ev#Transport Environment#Eu Commission#World Trade Organisation#Internal Market#Vac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Iran's mega gas find could become major supply source for EU

A new natural gas find in the Iranian section of the Caspian Sea could turn the country into a major supplier to Europe, the Tehran Times reported, citing reserve estimates of the state company that made the discovery. "If the initial estimates are confirmed and exploration success is achieved, the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
Financial Reportskitco.com

Lynas Rare Earths rings in record profit

Lynas Rare Earth (ASX: LYC, OTC: LYSDY, LYSCF) said it had net sales revenue of A$489 million (US$354 million) for FY 2021, up 60% from the year prior. Today the company released its Financial Report for the full year ending 30 June 2021. The company's EBITDA was up 292% to...
Internetkfgo.com

China issues draft guidelines for internet recommendation algorithms

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has issued draft guidelines on regulating the algorithms used by internet service providers to make recommendations to users, part of efforts to protect the privacy and data security of users, the internet regulator said on Friday. China recently passed a data security law that will go...
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
Industrymining.com

Greenland Minerals won’t engage in further rare earths project consultation

Australia’s Greenland Minerals (ASX: GGG) said on Tuesday it will not attend public meetings in the Danish territory this month to hear community feedback on its Kvanefjeld rare earths project, citing safety concerns. The miner participated in community consultations in February but would not be take part in those scheduled...
Trafficpv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Green hydrogen for Italy’s Apennine railway, new plans from Ukraine, Estonia, Canada

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has signed an agreement with American multinational engineer AECOM, Italian environmental consultant Ancitel Energia e Ambiente, and green hydrogen company Cinque International, also from Italy, for a green hydrogen conversion of Italy's Apennine railway axis, which links Sansepolcro, in Arezzo, with Sulmona, in L'Aquila. “The line is partially unelectrified and is used by diesel trains that have reached the end of their useful life,” said Iberdrola today, “switching to green hydrogen power will drastically reduce costs compared to those of traditional electrification, and [will] bring innovation and development to areas subject to depopulation and deindustrialization.” The project will focus on hydrogen-powered electric trains to encourage investment in areas affected by earthquakes in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Last month, the Sansepolcro-Sulmona hydrogen railroad project passed a pre-selection phase held by the European Commission.
Energy IndustryTaylor Daily Press

Energy sector CO2 emissions fall in the EU but rise in the rest of the world | environment

Carbon dioxide emissions from the EU energy sector decreased during the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2019. However, worldwide carbon dioxide emissions have increased. This is evidenced by a study by Ember, an independent British think tank focused on climate and energy topics. According to Ember, the recovery after the Corona pandemic is not going in the right direction.
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Russia eyes major lithium production increase in years to come

Russia plans a significant increase of lithium both within the country and abroad in years to come, that will take place with the participation of ARMZ Uranium Holding Co, the Russian uranium mining company and part of the domestic nuclear monopoly Rosatom. As part of these plans, ARMZ plans to...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price jumps 7% on hopes of more support from Chinese government

The iron ore price surged Tuesday on expectations a recovery in economic growth, including additional support from the Chinese government, will boost demand for steel. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $146.13 a tonne, up 7.3% from Monday’s closing. The...
Industrykitco.com

Expanding the supply chain for rare earth materials

From cars and construction equipment to cell phones and military weapons, rare earth materials are critical to manufacturing many important things businesses and consumers use on a daily basis. While people around the world rely on these minerals in their everyday lives, China produces 80% of the U.S. rare earths, and has been doing so for quite some time.1 What’s made things even worse over the past 12 to 18 months is a global pandemic. Many consumers stuck at home decided that their current cell phone or computer needed to be replaced, which ultimately caused a shortage of these materials that is affecting various other sectors including the automotive and electronic industries.
Industrymining.com

Developing a Canadian battery metals supply chain strategy

Even before US President Joe Biden signed an executive order two weeks ago that aims to make half the vehicles sold in the U.S. zero-emission by 2030, business intelligence groups and global organizations like the World Bank were predicting explosive growth in the demand for battery metals, materials and manufacturing.
Industrymining.com

Indonesia says Fortescue, Tsingshan to invest billions in Borneo

Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group and China’s Tsingshan Holding Group could invest billions of dollars to build an industrial estate for metal smelting near a planned hydropower plant on Borneo island, an Indonesian minister said. The companies have been in talks since early this year about the project and minister of...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price down as China’s steel output slows

Iron ore prices retreated again on Monday on rising supply and steel output control in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $136.71 a tonne, down 2.8% from Friday’s closing. Supply from Australia has been steady as the impact of...
Businesskitco.com

Pensana breaks ground at its Saltend rare earth processing hub in the UK

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that this marks the start of building the world’s first sustainable rare earth separation facility...
Worldmining-technology.com

Congo seeks revaluation for China Moly’s copper and cobalt mine

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly formed a commission to re-evaluate the reserves and resources at the Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine. The new commission would validate the compliance of China Molybdenum with its contractual obligations regarding the project. China Molybdenum owns a majority stake in the Tenke...
Energy Industryarctictoday.com

A green ammonium production plant could come to Norway’s Finnmark

The Nordic energy corporations ST1 Nordic and Horisont Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-develop a green ammonia project in the Northern Norwegian district of Finnmark. According to the companies, the green ammonia produced will be used in a variety of sectors with the specified focus on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy