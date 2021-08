Join us for the Climbing The Pocket Network’s and Daily Norseman’s “Vikings Happy Hour.” The Minnesota Vikings will be hosting the Indianapolis Colts for preseason week 2. Tonight, the grand poobah of Stampede Blue, SB Nation’s Colts site will be here to enjoy some drinks and talk some football. Both the Vikings and Colts have had their drama so far in this preseason. They both have a game under their belts. Let’s talk about it. Who do you think will play well on Saturday night at US Bank Stadium? Who do you want to play well?