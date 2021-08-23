Flood Advisory issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fairfield The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 903 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain capable of causing urban, small stream, and poor drainage flooding. Between 1/2 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bridgeport, Milford, Shelton, Newtown, Fairfield, Stratford, Trumbull, Westport, Monroe, Bethel, Weston, Redding and Easton.