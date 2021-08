Arsenal got their season up and running by coasting to victory in their second-round Carabao Cup tie at West Brom – with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting a hat-trick on his return to the side.With pressure building on manager Mikel Arteta already after two defeats at the start of the new Premier League campaign, there was welcome relief as the Gunners smashed their hosts 6-0.Aubameyang had been struck down by Covid on the eve of the new season, missing the loss at Brentford and coming off the bench in defeat to Chelsea.He will not have scored many easier goals than the first-half...