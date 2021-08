The British pound has started the new trading week in positive territory. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3672, up 0.37% on the day. The UK Flash PMI reports for August were mixed. Manufacturing PMI was down slightly, to 60.1 (July final: 60.4). Although a 5-month low, this read indicates strong expansion as it is well above the neutral 50-level. Consumer demand remains strong, but manufacturers are having trouble keeping up due to shortages of raw materials.