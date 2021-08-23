Cancel
Cancer

Dr. Salem on the Utility of Y-90 Glass Microspheres in CRC

By Riad Salem, MD
 3 days ago

Riad Salem, MD, discusses the history of TheraSphere™ Yttrium-90 in metastatic colorectal cancer. Riad Salem, MD, vice chair for Image Guided Therapy, Department of Radiology, chief of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, the Department of Radiology, professor of Radiology (Vascular and Interventional Radiology), Medicine (Hematology and Oncology), and Surgery (Organ Transplantation) at the Feinberg School of Medicine, discusses the history of TheraSphere™ Yttrium-90 (Y-90) in metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

