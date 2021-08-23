Dr. Salem on the Utility of Y-90 Glass Microspheres in CRC

Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD, provides an overview of neuroendocrine tumors, along with specific considerations for optimal diagnosis and prognostication. Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD: Neuroendocrine cancers are a little bit tricky because they’re uncommon cancers, though not as rare as people think. There are probably about 8000 to 10,000 patients a year, but what’s challenging about them is they’re quite heterogeneous. What I mean by that is there are certain classifications that we need to understand when we’re seeing a patient faced with neuroendocrine cancers, so that we could better understand the type of cancer and then ultimately the types of treatments that we’re going to offer. The first thing is where the cancer starts. These are diseases that can start anywhere in the body. The most common location is somewhere in the GI [gastrointestinal] tract or in the lung, but again it can also develop in the GYN [gynecologic] as well as GU [genitourinary] systems. Where the cancer starts is very important. The second thing we look at is what the cancer looks like under the microscope. The grade of the cancer can also help us further classify the disease, understand how aggressive could it potentially behave, and how aggressive we want to be in the types of treatments that we’re offering. The primary site of origin, the grade of the tumor, and then the third thing is the burden of disease. How much cancer that patient may have can also help us better understand and classify how we’re going to treat it.