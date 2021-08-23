Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Exclusive-EU considers help for rare earth magnet production – sources

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The EU is working on proposals to jump-start home output of a type of specialist magnet vital in electric car motors by offering support to local producers so they can compete with Chinese rivals, sources close to the situation said. The moves to support production of rare...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Breton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Magnet#Permanent Magnets#Rare Earths#Reuters#Chinese#Neo Performance Materials#Ev#Transport Environment#Eu Commission#World Trade Organisation#Internal Market#Vac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Iran's mega gas find could become major supply source for EU

A new natural gas find in the Iranian section of the Caspian Sea could turn the country into a major supplier to Europe, the Tehran Times reported, citing reserve estimates of the state company that made the discovery. "If the initial estimates are confirmed and exploration success is achieved, the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

EU says COVID boosters may have higher legal risks without EMA approval

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries that decide to use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may face increased legal risks because the additional dose has not yet been recommended by the EU drugs regulator, the European Commission said on Thursday. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has repeatedly said that more data...
Energy Industrycrossroadstoday.com

Japan seeks support for Fukushima nuclear water release

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government adopted an interim plan Tuesday that it hopes will win support from fishermen and other concerned groups for a planned release into the sea of treated but still radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. The government decided in April to start discharging the...
Financial Reportskitco.com

Lynas Rare Earths rings in record profit

Lynas Rare Earth (ASX: LYC, OTC: LYSDY, LYSCF) said it had net sales revenue of A$489 million (US$354 million) for FY 2021, up 60% from the year prior. Today the company released its Financial Report for the full year ending 30 June 2021. The company's EBITDA was up 292% to...
Businessinvesting.com

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 billion Arm deal -sources

BRUSSELS/BENGALURU (Reuters) -Nvidia is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said. The world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips...
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
Industry94.3 Jack FM

Swiss agree deal with Pfizer for 14 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland has signed an agreement with Pfizer to supply 14 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to cover 2022 and 2023, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Wednesday. “The Swiss government has completed a further contract with Pfizer, which will supply 7 million vaccine doses (in...
Business94.3 Jack FM

German consumer morale drops heading into September- GfK

BERLIN (Reuters) – The mood among German consumers darkened heading into September as accelerating inflation and rising COVID-19 cases made them more hesitant to buy, a survey showed on Thursday. The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, dropped to -1.2 points...
Industrymining.com

Greenland Minerals won’t engage in further rare earths project consultation

Australia’s Greenland Minerals (ASX: GGG) said on Tuesday it will not attend public meetings in the Danish territory this month to hear community feedback on its Kvanefjeld rare earths project, citing safety concerns. The miner participated in community consultations in February but would not be take part in those scheduled...
Energy IndustryTaylor Daily Press

Energy sector CO2 emissions fall in the EU but rise in the rest of the world | environment

Carbon dioxide emissions from the EU energy sector decreased during the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2019. However, worldwide carbon dioxide emissions have increased. This is evidenced by a study by Ember, an independent British think tank focused on climate and energy topics. According to Ember, the recovery after the Corona pandemic is not going in the right direction.
Trafficpv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Green hydrogen for Italy’s Apennine railway, new plans from Ukraine, Estonia, Canada

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has signed an agreement with American multinational engineer AECOM, Italian environmental consultant Ancitel Energia e Ambiente, and green hydrogen company Cinque International, also from Italy, for a green hydrogen conversion of Italy's Apennine railway axis, which links Sansepolcro, in Arezzo, with Sulmona, in L'Aquila. “The line is partially unelectrified and is used by diesel trains that have reached the end of their useful life,” said Iberdrola today, “switching to green hydrogen power will drastically reduce costs compared to those of traditional electrification, and [will] bring innovation and development to areas subject to depopulation and deindustrialization.” The project will focus on hydrogen-powered electric trains to encourage investment in areas affected by earthquakes in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Last month, the Sansepolcro-Sulmona hydrogen railroad project passed a pre-selection phase held by the European Commission.
Industrymining.com

Developing a Canadian battery metals supply chain strategy

Even before US President Joe Biden signed an executive order two weeks ago that aims to make half the vehicles sold in the U.S. zero-emission by 2030, business intelligence groups and global organizations like the World Bank were predicting explosive growth in the demand for battery metals, materials and manufacturing.
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price jumps 7% on hopes of more support from Chinese government

The iron ore price surged Tuesday on expectations a recovery in economic growth, including additional support from the Chinese government, will boost demand for steel. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $146.13 a tonne, up 7.3% from Monday’s closing. The...
Industrymining.com

Indonesia says Fortescue, Tsingshan to invest billions in Borneo

Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group and China’s Tsingshan Holding Group could invest billions of dollars to build an industrial estate for metal smelting near a planned hydropower plant on Borneo island, an Indonesian minister said. The companies have been in talks since early this year about the project and minister of...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price down as China’s steel output slows

Iron ore prices retreated again on Monday on rising supply and steel output control in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $136.71 a tonne, down 2.8% from Friday’s closing. Supply from Australia has been steady as the impact of...
Businesskitco.com

Pensana breaks ground at its Saltend rare earth processing hub in the UK

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that this marks the start of building the world’s first sustainable rare earth separation facility...

Comments / 0

Community Policy