Exclusive-EU considers help for rare earth magnet production – sources

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has signed an agreement with American multinational engineer AECOM, Italian environmental consultant Ancitel Energia e Ambiente, and green hydrogen company Cinque International, also from Italy, for a green hydrogen conversion of Italy's Apennine railway axis, which links Sansepolcro, in Arezzo, with Sulmona, in L'Aquila. “The line is partially unelectrified and is used by diesel trains that have reached the end of their useful life,” said Iberdrola today, “switching to green hydrogen power will drastically reduce costs compared to those of traditional electrification, and [will] bring innovation and development to areas subject to depopulation and deindustrialization.” The project will focus on hydrogen-powered electric trains to encourage investment in areas affected by earthquakes in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Last month, the Sansepolcro-Sulmona hydrogen railroad project passed a pre-selection phase held by the European Commission.