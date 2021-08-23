Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation to Advance Mental Health Awareness in Classrooms
CHICAGO — Building on efforts to expand mental health services, Governor JB Pritzker today signed House Bill 1778 into law, helping to prevent teen suicide in high schools, colleges and universities by combatting mental health crises. The legislation was championed by students from Naperville Central, who formed the nonprofit Beyond Charity, to raise mental health awareness. "As many students have spent more time isolated from friends, teachers, and even family, it is more important
