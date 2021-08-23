Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation to Advance Mental Health Awareness in Classrooms

This is my fifth update to the citizens of the 111 th district, as your State Representative. This has been a very busy summer! While the spring legislative session wrapped up on June 1 st , the constituent work in the district continues all year long. I have spent the summer doing legislative tours and meetings with local businesses, non-profits, state agencies, and constituents. To date this year, we have done 110 visits/meetings/tours. We also field phone calls and emails every day from people Continue Reading