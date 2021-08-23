County unemployment shows sharp drop; new manufacturing plant planned for Commerce

Hundreds of Hunt County residents entered the workforce and found jobs this summer, as local unemployment declined significantly between June and July and especially when compared to the same point one year earlier.

But the jobless rate remains above where it stood in 2019, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Help is on the way, as a new manufacturing plant has been announced to open in Commerce early next year.

Hunt County’s unemployment rate fell to to 5.45% in July from 6.1% in June. The rate was well below the 8% unemployment reported in July 2020.

There were 42,802 people reported as employed in the county during July, representing an increase of 701 jobs since June and 2,864 positions in the past 12 months.

A total of 2,439 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, a decrease of 308 people since June, and 1,023 fewer than in July of last year.

Green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions, Inc. in partnership with NEXUS2 LLC has announced it is on track to open a production facility in Commerce in spring 2022.

NEXUS2 is operated by John Wolfington and Dan Metzler of Pennsylvania (Principals) through Nexii’s Certified Manufacturing program and will produce green building and retrofit products using Nexii’s breakthrough process and proprietary material, Nexiite.

The company recently purchased the former Covidien plant in Commerce and is expected to create 200 new, skilled, green manufacturing jobs to the community.

“I am excited about the opportunity for the community and what Nexii will bring to the construction industry,” said Scott Ward, President of the Board of Directors for the Commerce Economic Development Corporation. “It is a win-win for Commerce, as this facility has been sitting vacant for over eight years.”

“This is a huge benefit to our town, and the City of Commerce is pleased to participate with incentives that helped to bring this deal about,” added Commerce Mayor Wyman Williams. “We will assist them in any way we can.”