Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunt County, TX

County unemployment shows sharp drop; new manufacturing plant planned for Commerce

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWSup_0baC0iUL00

Hundreds of Hunt County residents entered the workforce and found jobs this summer, as local unemployment declined significantly between June and July and especially when compared to the same point one year earlier.

But the jobless rate remains above where it stood in 2019, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Help is on the way, as a new manufacturing plant has been announced to open in Commerce early next year.

Hunt County’s unemployment rate fell to to 5.45% in July from 6.1% in June. The rate was well below the 8% unemployment reported in July 2020.

There were 42,802 people reported as employed in the county during July, representing an increase of 701 jobs since June and 2,864 positions in the past 12 months.

A total of 2,439 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, a decrease of 308 people since June, and 1,023 fewer than in July of last year.

Green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions, Inc. in partnership with NEXUS2 LLC has announced it is on track to open a production facility in Commerce in spring 2022.

NEXUS2 is operated by John Wolfington and Dan Metzler of Pennsylvania (Principals) through Nexii’s Certified Manufacturing program and will produce green building and retrofit products using Nexii’s breakthrough process and proprietary material, Nexiite.

The company recently purchased the former Covidien plant in Commerce and is expected to create 200 new, skilled, green manufacturing jobs to the community.

“I am excited about the opportunity for the community and what Nexii will bring to the construction industry,” said Scott Ward, President of the Board of Directors for the Commerce Economic Development Corporation. “It is a win-win for Commerce, as this facility has been sitting vacant for over eight years.”

“This is a huge benefit to our town, and the City of Commerce is pleased to participate with incentives that helped to bring this deal about,” added Commerce Mayor Wyman Williams. “We will assist them in any way we can.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
96
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Hunt County, TX
Government
City
Commerce, TX
Local
Texas Government
Commerce, TX
Government
County
Hunt County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Nexus2 Llc#Certified Manufacturing#Nexiite#Covidien#The Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy