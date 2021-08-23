Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar mixed in lacklustre trade, Aussie slide extends

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies settled modestly lower, at 93.45 (93.53 Friday). Against the Antipodean, Asian and Emerging Market currencies though, the Greenback stayed bid. The Australian Dollar underperformed against the Greenback, sliding to 0.7135, not far from its 2021 low at 0.7105. Against the Yen, the Dollar eased to 109.74 from 109.78. Sterling eased 0.24% to 1.3622 (1.3636). The Euro rallied in late New York trade to close at 1.1700 from 1.1676 on Friday. The USD/CAD pair went loony, initially soaring to 1.2949, fresh 2021 highs, before tumbling to settle at 1.2822. Oil prices extended their sharp fall on Friday with WTI losing nearly 8% last week. Asian and Emerging Market currencies finished mixed against the Greenback. The USD/SGD pair eased to 1.3622 from 1.3635 while the USD/THB was last at 33.35 (33.38 Friday). USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed at 6.5000 (6.5015).

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Canadian Dollar#Treasury Department#Australian Dollar#Gdp#Antipodean#Asian#Dow#Us Treasury#National Core Cpi#Aud Usd#The Aussie Battler#Usd Cad#Eur Usd#Gbp Usd#British#Press#Eurozone#4 4#Cbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
Place
Sydney
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Cautious advance continues toward 1.1790

The ECB highlighted the need to revise the forward guidance on interest rates. USD Q2 GDP was upwardly revised to 6.6% from 6.5%, core inflation unchanged. EUR/USD retains its positive tone in the near term but lacks momentum. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1778, a fresh weekly high, and trades...
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.26 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Wednesday. And the dollar is trading at 20.35 Mexican pesos, up from late Wednesday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Marketsmining.com

Gold price retreats past $1,800 as dollar halts slide

Gold prices retreated below $1,800 on Wednesday as the US dollar halted its slide, while investors sought cues on the timeline of monetary tapering from the US Federal Reserve’s symposium later this week. Spot gold declined 0.9% to $1,786.96 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. EDT. US gold futures were down...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1770, focus on Jackson Hole

EUR/USD reverses the recent pullback and retakes 1.1770. Markets’ attention remains on the speech by Fed’s Powell. US PCE will be the salient data release in the calendar. The European currency resumes the upside and lifts EUR/USD to new daily highs in the 1.1770 zone. EUR/USD focused on Powell. EUR/USD...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD defends 0.7200 despite downbeat Aussie data, Fed Chair Powell eyed

AUD/USD trims intraday losses, the second one in the weekly line. Australia Retail Sales drops more than initially expected in July. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. Aussie infections eased, technical advisory group recommends jabbing for 12 years and above. AUD/USD picks up bids to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.98.. Although dlr caught a bid at European open on Thursday ans climbed to 110.22 due to cross-selling in yen and intra-day gain in US yields, failure to penetrate 110.22 (last week's high Thursday) pushed price back to 109.95 morning. Intra-day sideways swings suggests range trading below 110.22...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY looks bid, flirts with the 200-day SMA above 129.00

EUR/JPY pushes higher and challenges the 200-day SMA. German Business Climate disappointed estimates in August. US Durable Goods Orders contracted less than expected in July. The selling pressure surrounding the Japanese yen helps EUR/JPY to reclaim the 1229.00 neighbourhood on Wednesday. EUR/JPY remains positive ahead of Jackson Hole. EUR/JPY advances...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Risk-On Boosts AUD, NZD, Asian, EMFX; Dollar Eases

Summary: Risk appetite remained robust ahead of a key address from US Fed President Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium which begins tomorrow. Resource and Asian currencies rallied with the Australian and New Zealand Dollars performing best. The Australian Dollar extended its gains over the Greenback, up 0.4% to 0.7277 (0.7255). New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) powered higher to 0.6978 (0.6948 yesterday). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of foreign currencies, eased 0.07% to 92.82 from 92.90 yesterday. Sterling (GBP/USD) added 0.27%, finishing at 1.3760 from 1.3730 while the EUR/USD pair edged higher to 1.1770 (1.1758). The combination of higher US bond yields amidst risk-on saw the Dollar fare better against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY settled 0.25% higher at 110.01 from 109.68. The US Dollar lost ground against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar slid 0.30% to 32.79 from 32.91. The Greenback finished 0.15% lower against the Singapore Dollar to 1.3525 (1.3543 yesterday). USD/CNH settled at 6.4705 (6.4695).
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar falls broadly on return of risk sentiment

Dollar and yen fell broadly on return of risk appetite on Wednesday, intra-day rising U.S. treasury yields in New York session led to broad-based yen selling. (U.S. 10-year Treasury yields ended at 1.344, up by 3.64%) On the data front, Reuters reported the following, new orders for key U.S.-made capital...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD stays below 1.2600 mark on oil price recovery, softer USD

USD/CAD is pushing lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Thursday. US Dollar Index fell below 93.00 amid improved risk appetite, economic data. The Canadian dollar picks up momentum as oil precise stays above $67.00. After touching the high of 1.2643 in the US session, USD/CAD is moving lower...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends recovery amid shift in market sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar extended Monday’s rebound yesterday, pushing through 0.7250 as investors continued to support commodity markets and risk assets. Last week's risk off agenda has flipped amid expectations the Fed will refrain from tapering bond purchases and normalising monetary policy in the face of the delta variant, while China again reported low levels of community transmission with just 1 suspected case recorded. China’s ability to wrest control of this latest delta outbreak has fostered hopes the world’s second-largest economy will enjoy a swift recovery. Added Central Bank support and early signs of increased domestic activity have helped reignite demand for key commodities. Oil extended its recovery, clearing $71 a barrel, while iron ore advanced a further 2%, marking a 15% rebound off lows hit last week. The AUD outperformed most majors, up a further half a percent overnight, touching intraday highs at 0.7270. While risks remain skewed to the downside, there is scope to suggest renewed demand for risk assets amid improving market sentiment could help drive the AUD back toward 0.73 - 0.74 US cents. With little of note on this week’s macroeconomic ticket, we continue to monitor global risk trends and forces for direction.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar resumes losing streak in risk-on trading

The greenback resumed its recent losing streak and ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Tuesday on return of risk sentiment as concerns of the Delta coronavirus variant ebbed. Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 109.65 at Asian open and gained to session highs...
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit extends winning streak against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The ringgit extended its winning streak for the third consecutive day today, bolstered by the positive market sentiment, coupled with the weaker greenback performance, dealers said. At 9am, the local note stood at 4.2110/2150 versus the US dollar compared with yesterday's close at 4.2160/2190. A dealer...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Three reasons NZD and CAD are drawing buyers

The best performing currencies today were the New Zealand, Australian and Canadian dollars. Having fallen to year to date lows last week, commodity currencies snapped back sharply in the last 48 hours. At first the moves were driven by U.S. dollar weakness but the greenback’s steady performance against euro, the Japanese Yen, sterling and Swiss Franc suggests that this is a commodity specific story.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY looks for direction amid mixed sentiment, sluggish USD

USD/JPY remains directionless Wednesday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 as risk sentiment improves. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. The selling pressure in the US dollar keeps the USD/JPY pair on the edge in the Asian session. Despite...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi soars highest, AUD, CAD, EMFX climb, dollar dips anew

Risk-on extends, stocks edge up despite Delta concerns. Summary: The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.81% (0.6948) after it was revealed that the RBNZ Assistant Governor said policymakers considered a 0.50% rate hike last week. New Zealand’s central bank (RBNZ) kept interest rates at 0.25%, a record low but indicated a tightening later this year. Against the Canadian Dollar, the Greenback slid further to 1.2597 (1.2659). Oil prices extended their advance with Brent Crude settling at USD 71.18 (USD 68.55). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, eased further to 92.87 (93.02). Risk-on advanced after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Inc to develop a new coronavirus vaccine. Nevertheless, Reuters reported that the average number of deaths from Covid-19 in the US rose by 23% over the previous 7-day period. Markets continued to speculate on whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell would hint at a taper timeline at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium. Elsewhere, stubbornly high coronavirus cases in New South Wales failed to halt the Aussie Dollar’s advance to 0.7259 (0.7213), a gain of 0.67%. The Euro edged up 0.12% to 1.1758 while Sterling was little changed at 1.3729 from 1.3724. The Yen finished flat against the Dollar at 109.68. Asian and Emerging Market currencies extended their advance against the Greenback. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar tumbled 1.04% to 32.90 (33.28). The USD/CNH pair slumped to 6.4690 from 6.4770. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield rose 4 basis points to 1.29%. Two-year US Treasury yields ended flat at 0.22%. Other global bond yields finished modestly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.48% (-0.48%). Australia’s Ten- Year bond yield rose to 1.15% from 1.09%. UK 10-year Gilt yield rose 1 bp to 0.54%.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, around 109.75-80 region

A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to regain some positive traction on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and provided a modest lift to the pair. The underlying bullish sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Dollar slips further as oil rallies, commodity currencies gain

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The dollar eased further on Tuesday as risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices and markets set aside concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant to gauge data that showed a U.S. economy in strong recovery mode. Risk appetite in global markets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy