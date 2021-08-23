Cancel
Stocks

Investor sentiment on the up as Fed shift priced in and PMIs mixed

FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market is looking for a shift from the Fed, but it might not be as dovish as some expect. Major global stock markets are a sea of green at the start of the week, after sharp sell offs last week. Volatility has eased as the market waits for the much-anticipated Jackson Hole conference at the end of this week. The Federal Reserve announced that the meeting will be held virtually this year due to the surge of Delta-variant Covid infections in the US, which are averaging nearly 150,000 new cases per day. This has boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell will back away from taper talk later this week and, with a quick wave of his magical money wand, all will be good with the world and financial markets will continue to make record highs once more.

Jerome Powell
