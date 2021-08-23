Sony Releases a New PS5 That's Slightly Lighter Than the Original

Exclusive: The PS5 restock date is scheduled for tomorrow, August 17, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when the PlayStation 5 is in stock – if you follow Matt and turn on notifications. What time the PS5 restock happens is the big question, and we have an answer for one of the two scheduled restocks: at exactly 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT anyone with the Sony Direct email invite will be able to access a virtual queue lottery for the chance to buy the console at MSRP. Sony often (not always) has up a second virtual queue at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT for everyone without the email invite. The GameStop PS5 restock has been at 11am EDT / 8am PDT on a Tuesday recently, but that time isn't confirmed until 90 minutes before the PS5 stock launches.