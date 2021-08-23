Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sony Releases a New PS5 That's Slightly Lighter Than the Original

By Ste Knight
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes the constant threat of TV stand collapse plague your PS5 gaming sessions? Well, you're in luck, as Sony has just released a new PS5 model, which tips the scales at 7.9 lbs (3.6 kg) as opposed to the previous 8.6 lbs (3.9 kg) if you buy the digital version, and 9.6 lbs (formerly 9.9 lbs) if you buy the disc version.

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebooks#Tech#Australian#Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
MLBGamespot

Best Buy Weekend Sale: $500 Off Sony 4K TV, Cheap PlayStation Games, Apple Deals

Best Buy has kicked off its latest weekend sale, offering deals on 4K TVs, laptops, wireless headphones, and more. Those in the market for a 4K TV can pick up a Sony 65-inch smart Google TV with HDMI 2.1 for $500 off. Apple's pricey AirPods Max headphones are on sale for about $80 off, and you can also get an excellent pair of Sennheiser wireless earbuds at a steep discount. Meanwhile, there are some nice laptop and Mac deals, including back-to-school discounts on Lenovo laptops for productivity and MacBooks for hundreds of dollars off. Best Buy has some great game deals, too, including big discounts on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Demon's Souls, and Returnal. We've rounded up a handful of the highlights from the weekend sale below, but make to check out Best Buy for the full offerings. These deals are only available through Sunday.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 13 isn't official yet, but as it's already shaping up to be a modest update over last year's iPhone 12 family, rumors are beginning to pile up about the much more interesting iPhone 14 at an alarming rate. Indeed, we seem to be hearing more and more enticing and exciting bits of rumors and news about next year's iPhone than the one scheduled to arrive next month, which could be a red flag for Apple's next-gen flagships.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Restock Update From Sony Is Good News for PlayStation Fans

The PS5 is incredibly difficult to buy right now, largely due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips which is negatively impacting far more than just the video game industry. Combine this shortage with record-breaking demand, and what you get are PS5 restocks that sell out in minutes or less. Exasperating the issue is the pandemic, which continues to prevent PlayStation fans from buying the console in person where there are far fewer scalpers and zero bots gobbling up stock in seconds. Depending on who you're listening to, the situation isn't going to improve this year, and maybe not even next year. However, during a recent earnings call, Sony shared some good news on the matter.
Moviesallears.net

Sony’s ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Has Delayed Its Theatrical Release

Over the last year and a half, countless films have had their release dates pushed back in the hopes that movie theaters could reopen and welcome eager movie fans back. More recently, Disney finally released two films, Jungle Cruise and Marvel’s Black Widow both in theaters as well as on Disney+ via Premier Access, after multiple delays.
Moviesmediapost.com

Sony's Delayed 'Venom' Release Could Signal Start Of Trend

Sony Pictures announced that the release of the sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” already postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, is being delayed again. Sony cited the Delta variant-driven upsurge in COVID-19 across the U.S. for the decision — and given recent events, it is possible that other studios will follow suit.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Sony’s PS5 Trophies might be better than Xbox Achievements now

If you're a fan of collecting PS5 Trophies, like me, Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 system update gives the shiny virtual accolades some much-needed care and attention. In fact, I think they’ve now surpassed Xbox Achievements in terms of functionality and appeal. First of all, it’s now possible to actually. your...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

New Rumor Suggests PS5 Pro May Release in 2023

Could a PS5 Pro console release in 2023, just 3 years after the original console? One insider is certain that’s the case. The PS5 only came out last November, and has become Sony’s fastest-selling console of all time. However, a new rumor indicates that there could be a new PlayStation model on the way in just a couple of years.
Technologygamingbolt.com

Sony And PS5’s Performance In Japan Is Becoming A Grave Concern

The newest sales reports from Japan paint a very stark and interesting picture – the top 30 software sales charts for the week are all Nintendo-only. There is not one single PlayStation game in the top 30. And while it goes without saying, it bears repeating – the top 30 is all Nintendo, while being one system, which is obviously the Switch. One system has total and absolute domination over the software sales in an entire major market. This has quite literally never happened since the heyday of the NES (the Family Computer, or Famicom, in Japan), and it paints a rather sordid picture for the state of Sony’s prospects in Japan going forward.
Video GamesTechRadar

Exclusive: PS5 restock date and time at GameStop and Sony Direct – here's when

Exclusive: The PS5 restock date is scheduled for tomorrow, August 17, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when the PlayStation 5 is in stock – if you follow Matt and turn on notifications. What time the PS5 restock happens is the big question, and we have an answer for one of the two scheduled restocks: at exactly 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT anyone with the Sony Direct email invite will be able to access a virtual queue lottery for the chance to buy the console at MSRP. Sony often (not always) has up a second virtual queue at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT for everyone without the email invite. The GameStop PS5 restock has been at 11am EDT / 8am PDT on a Tuesday recently, but that time isn't confirmed until 90 minutes before the PS5 stock launches.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Sony Direct PS5 restock: first virtual queue in August – how to get it

The Sony Direct PS5 restock is happening right now, and if you follow PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, you'll always get an alert when the PlayStation 5 is in stock – if you follow and turn on notifications. A lot of people were able to buy the PS5 through GameStop earlier today through Matt's alert, and now we're seeing that the PS5 in stock for MSRP – $399 for PS5 Digital and $499 for PS5 Disc.
Video GamesIGN

Bought a PS5 in India Without a Warranty Card? Here’s How Sony Can Help

With the PS5 dominating sales charts in India, it's obvious that more gamers have got their hands on Sony's latest console than anticipated. And along the way, several IGN India readers across the country reached out stating that their official PS5 purchase from Sony authorised sellers like ShopAtSC, Flipkart, and Amazon have shipped without a warranty card. In these instances, buyers can reach out to Sony for assistance. Here's what a spokesperson for Sony told us via email:
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Original Nexomon Releases September 17th on PS5, PS4

Gotta collect them all and be the absolute best. PQube and Vewo Interactive have announced that the original Nexomon, the prequel to Nexomon Extinction, will be releasing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 17th, 2021. The game was originally released on PC, while...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Is Superb, But Sony Shouldn't Be Charging Extra for PS5 Upgrade

If you've read our Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut review, you'll already know that we're big fans of the new Iki Island expansion. We'd go as far to say that Jin's new offshore adventure is worth the price of admission alone — but the reality of the situation isn't so simple. Having played the entirety of the expansion on PlayStation 5, there's no question that Sony is overcharging for the next-gen upgrade — and it's not a good look.
ElectronicsIGN

Sony Bravia X90J - Review

The Sony Bravia X90J is a challenging television to review, even when compared to only other Sony televisions. On paper, and visually, it looks strikingly familiar to last year's X900H. But that Bravia name brings with it the promise of higher-end performance, exclusive features, and a higher asking price. With...
ElectronicsCNET

Sony's wireless sport earbuds are on sale for $78, their lowest price

Sony's WF-SP800N "sports" earbuds have been regularly discounted over the last year, but they recently hit a new low of $78 on Amazon and Best Buy. The black and blue models are sold out, but the red model remains available at Amazon and Target has the black and white versions for $80. This could very well be a sign that we're going to see new Sony true-wireless sports earbuds in the near future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy